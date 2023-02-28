First Episode of “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda” Now Streaming on Disney+

The first episode of the new docuseries, Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda, debuted today on Disney+. The three episode series does a deep dive into Ludwig Göransson’s immersive score in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What’s Happening:

The Disney+ series Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda debuted on the streaming platform today, showcasing the extraordinary efforts behind composer Ludwig Göransson’s score in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

debuted on the streaming platform today, showcasing the extraordinary efforts behind composer Ludwig Göransson’s score in . The first episode, “Nigeria: Past is Present,” is now streaming. Subsequent episodes, “Mexico: Con La Brisa” and “London: Bring It Home,” will begin streaming March 7th and 14th.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever is a three-episode series showcasing how this extraordinary team pushed the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process.

is a three-episode series showcasing how this extraordinary team pushed the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process. Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and filmmaker Ryan Coogler collaborated with musicians and artists from across the globe to craft the score for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history.

, one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. Directed by Bernardo Ruiz, co-directed by Meji Alabi and produced by Serin Marshall, the three-episode series is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Peter Nicks, Ludwig Göransson, Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jimi Adesanya, Justine Nagan, Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk and Jeff Redmond. Co-producers are Lauren Goralski and Gaby Arvizu.

Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever music from and inspired by the album, featuring the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up performed by Rihanna, is now available on 12" Vinyl 2-LP (set) and can be streamed here