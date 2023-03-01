Celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder Teaser with LEGO Builds

The LEGO Group is kicking off its celebration of Disney’s 100 anniversary by recreating some of the most beloved Disney movie moments.

What's Happening:

Today, the LEGO Group is kicking off its celebration of Disney’s 100 anniversary by recreating some of the most beloved Disney movie moments in iconic LEGO brick form as part of its new #SharetheWonder video series.

The three-part series will feature scenes from timeless Disney and Pixar movies, and will encourage fans to share their own favorite LEGO built Disney moments on social media using #SharetheWonder.

The #SharetheWonder series will debut throughout the next month on LEGO.com

Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century.

To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched.

The LEGO Group has also revealed its first collection of Disney100 products to help fans of all ages experience the magic of LEGO Disney storytelling including: