Disney100: Mickey Mouse Club and Mousketeer Loungefly Accessories Now Available for Pre-Order

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there are plenty of merchandise collections including a Mickey Mouse Club series from Loungefly.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder

Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Loungefly and they’re kicking things off with the Mickey Mouse Club (MMC)!

The collection features the popular orange/red and white Mouseketeer and greyscale MMC logos on a range of accessories including: Mini Backpack Ear Headband Wallet Card Holder Crossbody Purse Pins



Everyone is an honorary Mouseketeer when they’re hanging out with the “leader of the band” and this retro collection makes it easy for you to share the fun of the Mickey Mouse Club with all of your friends!

The Loungefly Disney100 Mickey Mouse Club series is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The collection is expected to ship in March 2023 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

Mickey Mouse Mouseketeers Disney 100 Ears Headband – $30.00

Mickey Mouse Mouseketeers Disney 100 Crossbody Purse – $70.00

Mickey Mouse Club Disney 100 Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Mickey Mouse Club Disney 100 Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Mickey Mouse Mouseketeers Disney 100 Drum Key Chain – $10.00

Mickey Mouse Club Disney 100 3-Inch Key Chain – $10.00

Mickey Mouse Club Disney 100 Lanyard with Cardholder – $12.00

Mickey Mouse Club Disney 100 3-Inch Collector Box Pin – $20.00

More Disney100 Fun:

Disney 100 Anniversary Platinum Characters Blind-Box Pins Case of 12 – $120.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.