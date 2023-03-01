Grootfall Begins in New Trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy #1”

Next month, the Guardians of the Galaxy enter uncharted depths of space in a new comic run by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the superstar duo behind Steve Rogers’ bold ongoing adventures in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, and drawn by artist Kev Walker, known for his recent acclaimed otherworldly artwork on Predator. Today, fans can get their first look at this exciting new era in a thrilling comic book trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

“Guardians of the Galaxy #1″ introduces an overwhelming new cosmic threat to the Marvel

This mysterious phenomenon will push Marvel’s beloved team of intergalactic super heroes to the Manifold Territories: an uncharted, lawless area of Marvel space filled with never-before-visited planets and undiscovered alien species.

The Guardians have brought to their lowest depths and their found family is fractured like never before.

Trying to outrun their tragedy, the Guardians rise as the Folds’ only chance at salvation. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven?

In the new trailer, fans can see the lineup of the new run in action including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis.

They can also glimpse the devastating effects of “Grootfall” and witness the true, galaxy-bending might of what the Guardians are up against.

Check out the trailer and variant covers below and see the Guardians of the Galaxy’s bold venture into a new frontier when “Guardians of the Galaxy #1″ hits stands on April 12.

What they’re saying: