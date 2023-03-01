Celebrate Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels With These Delicious Menu Options

Guests at Universal Orlando’s eight hotels can enjoy Mardi Gras-themed food and beverage options at select restaurants and bars. Let's take a look at what’s available to guests outside of the in-park celebration at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, continuing through April 16th.
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- Trattoria del Porto
- Cajun Jambalaya Pasta – Shrimp, Smoke Sausage, Chicken, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Creole Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta
- Masquerade Cannoli – Mixed Berry Insalada
- The Thirsty Fish
- Boulevardier – Bourbon, Italian Liqueur, Fortified Wine
- Splendido Bar & Grill
- Mojito Lemonade – Vodka, Black Raspberry Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Raspberry, Mint
Hard Rock Hotel
- The Kitchen
- Bourbon Street Beignets – Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Powdered Sugar
- French 75 – Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sugar, Champagne
- N’awlins Po’ Boy Sliders – Smoked Andouille Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Cajun Remoulade, Toasted French Bread
- Velvet Bar
- French 75 – Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sugar, Champagne
- Hurricane – Rum, Grenadine, Pineapple and Orange Juice
- beachclub
Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Islands Dining Room
- King Cake Pancakes – Lemon and Powdered Sugar Glaze, Spiced Walnuts
- Orchid Court Lounge & Sushi Bar
- Orchid – Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, Crème de Violet, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Pea Flower Float
- Tuk Tuk Market
- Chocolate Bomb – Choose from: Chocolate and Caramel with Spiced Pecan with Mardi Gras Purple, Green and Gold Décor, S’mores or Cookies and Cream
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- Amatista Cookhouse
- Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Gumbo Pot Pie – Vegetables and Okra
- Strong Water Tavern
- Cucumber Hurricane Twist – Light Rum, Lime Juice, Midori, Sliced Cucumber
- New Dutch Trading Co.
- Traditional King Cake
Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
- Galaxy Bowl
- Shrimp Po’ Boy with Zapps Chips – Crispy Cajun Fried Shrimp on a French Baguette, Topped with Creole Inspired Creamy Remoulade Sauce
- Laissez les bons temps Rouler Hurricane – Light Rum, Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Grenadine; Served in a light-up souvenir Galaxy Bowl tumbler with straw. Refills will be $22 with the cup on Mardi Gras cocktails only.
Universal’s Aventura Hotel
- Bar 17 Bistro
- Crawfish Etouffee – Crawfish, Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, Rice
- Urban Pantry
- Muffuletta Sandwich – Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone and Swiss Cheese, Olive Salad
- Bar 17 Bistro & barVentura
- Hurricane – Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, Tropical Juices
- Sazerac – Rye Whiskey, Absinthe, Simple Syrup, Bitters
Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites
- Beach Break Café
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp & Dirty Rice – Sauteed Shrimp, Worcestershire Sauce, Cajun Spiced Rice, Andouille Sauce
- Sand Bar
- The Endless Carnaval – Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Dried Blackberries, Pineapple Wedge, Green Sugar Rim
Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites
- Pier 8 Market
- New Orleans Cajun Roasted Chicken & Dirty Rice – Cajun Spiced Oven Roasted Half Chicken, Creole Rice, Andouille Sausage, Sweet Candied Bacon
- Sunset Lounge, The Oasis Beach Bar & The Wave Maker’s Pool Bar
- The Endless Carnaval – Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Dried Blackberries, Pineapple Wedge, Green Sugar Rim
