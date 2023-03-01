Celebrate Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels With These Delicious Menu Options

Guests at Universal Orlando’s eight hotels can enjoy Mardi Gras-themed food and beverage options at select restaurants and bars. Let's take a look at what’s available to guests outside of the in-park celebration at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, continuing through April 16th.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

  • Trattoria del Porto
    • Cajun Jambalaya Pasta – Shrimp, Smoke Sausage, Chicken, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Creole Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

  • Masquerade Cannoli – Mixed Berry Insalada

  • The Thirsty Fish
    • Boulevardier – Bourbon, Italian Liqueur, Fortified Wine

  • Splendido Bar & Grill
    • Mojito Lemonade – Vodka, Black Raspberry Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Raspberry, Mint

Hard Rock Hotel

  • The Kitchen
    • Bourbon Street Beignets – Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Powdered Sugar

  • French 75 – Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sugar, Champagne
  • N’awlins Po’ Boy Sliders – Smoked Andouille Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Cajun Remoulade, Toasted French Bread
  • Velvet Bar

  • French 75 – Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sugar, Champagne
  • Hurricane – Rum, Grenadine, Pineapple and Orange Juice
  • beachclub

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

  • Islands Dining Room
    • King Cake Pancakes – Lemon and Powdered Sugar Glaze, Spiced Walnuts
  • Orchid Court Lounge & Sushi Bar
    • Orchid – Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, Crème de Violet, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Pea Flower Float
  • Tuk Tuk Market
    • Chocolate Bomb – Choose from: Chocolate and Caramel with Spiced Pecan with Mardi Gras Purple, Green and Gold Décor, S’mores or Cookies and Cream

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

  • Amatista Cookhouse
    • Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Gumbo Pot Pie – Vegetables and Okra
  • Strong Water Tavern
    • Cucumber Hurricane Twist – Light Rum, Lime Juice, Midori, Sliced Cucumber
  • New Dutch Trading Co.
    • Traditional King Cake

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

  • Galaxy Bowl
    • Shrimp Po’ Boy with Zapps Chips – Crispy Cajun Fried Shrimp on a French Baguette, Topped with Creole Inspired Creamy Remoulade Sauce

  • Laissez les bons temps Rouler Hurricane – Light Rum, Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Grenadine; Served in a light-up souvenir Galaxy Bowl tumbler with straw. Refills will be $22 with the cup on Mardi Gras cocktails only.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

  • Bar 17 Bistro
    • Crawfish Etouffee – Crawfish, Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, Rice
  • Urban Pantry
    • Muffuletta Sandwich – Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone and Swiss Cheese, Olive Salad
  • Bar 17 Bistro & barVentura
    • Hurricane – Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, Tropical Juices
    • Sazerac – Rye Whiskey, Absinthe, Simple Syrup, Bitters

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites

  • Beach Break Café
    • New Orleans BBQ Shrimp & Dirty Rice – Sauteed Shrimp, Worcestershire Sauce, Cajun Spiced Rice, Andouille Sauce
  • Sand Bar
    • The Endless Carnaval – Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Dried Blackberries, Pineapple Wedge, Green Sugar Rim

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites

  • Pier 8 Market
    • New Orleans Cajun Roasted Chicken & Dirty Rice – Cajun Spiced Oven Roasted Half Chicken, Creole Rice, Andouille Sausage, Sweet Candied Bacon
  • Sunset Lounge, The Oasis Beach Bar & The Wave Maker’s Pool Bar
    • The Endless Carnaval – Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Dried Blackberries, Pineapple Wedge, Green Sugar Rim

