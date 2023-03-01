Celebrate Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels With These Delicious Menu Options

Guests at Universal Orlando’s eight hotels can enjoy Mardi Gras-themed food and beverage options at select restaurants and bars. Let's take a look at what’s available to guests outside of the in-park celebration at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, continuing through April 16th.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Trattoria del Porto Cajun Jambalaya Pasta – Shrimp, Smoke Sausage, Chicken, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Creole Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta



Masquerade Cannoli – Mixed Berry Insalada

The Thirsty Fish Boulevardier – Bourbon, Italian Liqueur, Fortified Wine



Splendido Bar & Grill Mojito Lemonade – Vodka, Black Raspberry Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Raspberry, Mint



Hard Rock Hotel

The Kitchen Bourbon Street Beignets – Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Powdered Sugar



French 75 – Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sugar, Champagne

N’awlins Po’ Boy Sliders – Smoked Andouille Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Cajun Remoulade, Toasted French Bread

Velvet Bar

French 75 – Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sugar, Champagne

Hurricane – Rum, Grenadine, Pineapple and Orange Juice

beachclub

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Islands Dining Room King Cake Pancakes – Lemon and Powdered Sugar Glaze, Spiced Walnuts

Orchid Court Lounge & Sushi Bar Orchid – Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, Crème de Violet, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Pea Flower Float

Tuk Tuk Market Chocolate Bomb – Choose from: Chocolate and Caramel with Spiced Pecan with Mardi Gras Purple, Green and Gold Décor, S’mores or Cookies and Cream



Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Amatista Cookhouse Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Gumbo Pot Pie – Vegetables and Okra

Strong Water Tavern Cucumber Hurricane Twist – Light Rum, Lime Juice, Midori, Sliced Cucumber

New Dutch Trading Co. Traditional King Cake



Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Galaxy Bowl Shrimp Po’ Boy with Zapps Chips – Crispy Cajun Fried Shrimp on a French Baguette, Topped with Creole Inspired Creamy Remoulade Sauce



Laissez les bons temps Rouler Hurricane – Light Rum, Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Grenadine; Served in a light-up souvenir Galaxy Bowl tumbler with straw. Refills will be $22 with the cup on Mardi Gras cocktails only.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Bar 17 Bistro Crawfish Etouffee – Crawfish, Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, Rice

Urban Pantry Muffuletta Sandwich – Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone and Swiss Cheese, Olive Salad

Bar 17 Bistro & barVentura Hurricane – Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, Tropical Juices Sazerac – Rye Whiskey, Absinthe, Simple Syrup, Bitters



Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites

Beach Break Café New Orleans BBQ Shrimp & Dirty Rice – Sauteed Shrimp, Worcestershire Sauce, Cajun Spiced Rice, Andouille Sauce

Sand Bar The Endless Carnaval – Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Dried Blackberries, Pineapple Wedge, Green Sugar Rim



Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites

Pier 8 Market New Orleans Cajun Roasted Chicken & Dirty Rice – Cajun Spiced Oven Roasted Half Chicken, Creole Rice, Andouille Sausage, Sweet Candied Bacon

Sunset Lounge, The Oasis Beach Bar & The Wave Maker’s Pool Bar The Endless Carnaval – Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Dried Blackberries, Pineapple Wedge, Green Sugar Rim



Universal Orlando Resort guests can party beyond the bayou during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval through April 16th.

The fan-favorite event takes place at Universal Studios Florida and features a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.

For more from Universal’s Mardi Gras, check out all our event coverage here