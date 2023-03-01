Marvel Studios Teams with Titan Books to Celebrate the Art of the Infinity Saga

Marvel Studios is teaming with Titan Books to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Infinity Saga. Together, they will reissue a revised collector's edition set of all 24 art books originally published to accompany the movies, beginning with Marvel Studios' Iron Man.

is a fully illustrated tome packed with exclusive content that will treat fans to a comprehensive, unique, and privileged behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind the state-of-the-art technology used in the blockbuster motion picture. Fans will get to follow the film’s complete artistic evolution, from initial concept through armor design and on to the final rendering seen on screen.

The book features insights from all of the film’s key players, including director Jon Favreau; the special-effects gurus at Stan Winston Studios; and the award-winning concept illustrators, visual-effects designers and storyboard artists who worked on the set and behind the scenes to create the art of Iron Man .

