An Orange Bird sipper is available at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this year.
What's Happening:
- Fans of Orange Bird will love the new Orange Bird sipper available this year at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- This can be found at The Citrus Blossom in the Odyssey Pavilion, costing $15 with an included Orange-Lemon Smoothie.
- There is also The Orange Bird Little Golden Book available separately for $6 or together with the sipper for $19.
- Note that the picture above features the new Orange Bird sipper “holding” the original Orange Bird sipper from the 1970’s.
- Follow along with us throughout the day for more coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
About Orange Bird:
- Orange Bird was created in 1969 and debuted in 1971.
- This is a Disney character that was created as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission.
- In exchange, they sponsored the Tropical Serenade attraction and the Sunshine Tree Terrace at the Magic Kingdom.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning