Orange Bird Sipper Available at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival This Year

An Orange Bird sipper is available at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this year.

What's Happening:

  • Fans of Orange Bird will love the new Orange Bird sipper available this year at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
  • This can be found at The Citrus Blossom in the Odyssey Pavilion, costing $15 with an included Orange-Lemon Smoothie.
  • There is also The Orange Bird Little Golden Book available separately for $6 or together with the sipper for $19.
  • Note that the picture above features the new Orange Bird sipper “holding” the original Orange Bird sipper from the 1970’s.
  • Follow along with us throughout the day for more coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

About Orange Bird:

  • Orange Bird was created in 1969 and debuted in 1971.
  • This is a Disney character that was created as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission.
  • In exchange, they sponsored the Tropical Serenade attraction and the Sunshine Tree Terrace at the Magic Kingdom.
