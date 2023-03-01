An Orange Bird sipper is available at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this year.

What's Happening:

Fans of Orange Bird will love the new Orange Bird sipper available this year at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

This can be found at The Citrus Blossom in the Odyssey Pavilion, costing $15 with an included Orange-Lemon Smoothie.

There is also The Orange Bird Little Golden Book available separately for $6 or together with the sipper for $19.

Note that the picture above features the new Orange Bird sipper “holding” the original Orange Bird sipper from the 1970’s.

Follow along with us throughout the day for more coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

About Orange Bird:

Orange Bird was created in 1969 and debuted in 1971.

This is a Disney character that was created as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission.

In exchange, they sponsored the Tropical Serenade attraction and the Sunshine Tree Terrace at the Magic Kingdom