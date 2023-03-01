Photos: EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival began today, March 1st, and of course, the Festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event. This year, the merchandise is essentially divided into three collections, featuring Figment, Orange Bird and Snow White. Prices are included below each item.

Figment Apparel

Figment Short Sleeve Tee – $34.99

Figment Front Knot Top – $39.99

Figment Bucket Hat – $29.99

Inside the reversible bucket hat.

Snow White Apparel

Snow White Puffed Sleeve Tee – $44.99

Snow White Garden Gloves – $14.99

Snow White Apron – $34.99

Orange Bird Apparel

Orange Bird Tank Top – $39.99

Orange Bird Shorts – $39.99

Orange Bird Tee Shirt – $39.99

Orange Bird Spirit Jersey – $79.99

There’s also an Orange Bird hat, where he appears to be relaxing in some sunglasses.

Pins

Snow White Limited Edition Pin – $19.99

There are both a limited edition and limited release pin for both Figment and Orange Bird.

MagicBand & MagicBand+

You can choose between an event MagicBand+ or an Orange Bird-focused classic MagicBand.

Loungefly Bags

Figment Loungefly – $78.00

Miscellaneous Snow White Items

Snow White Coaster Set – $19.99

Snow White Planter – $29.99

Snow White Teris Tumbler – $29.99

Snow White Ear Headband – $34.99

Miscellaneous Figment Items

Figment Trinket Dish – $14.99

Figment Magnet – $14.99

Figment Mug – $19.99

Figment Tervis Tumbler – $29.99

Figment Terrarium – $39.99

And there’s a miniature trash can salt & pepper shaker.

Miscellaneous Orange Bird Items

Orange Bird Corkcicle – $44.99

Orange Bird Mug – $19.99

Orange Bird Stepping Stone – $29.99

Orange Bird Planter – $34.99

Orange Bird Ear Headband – $34.99

As with Figment, there’s a miniature trash can salt & pepper shaker.

General Miscellaneous Items

Flower & Garden Crocs – $59.99

Guests can purchase their maps for Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration at the Creations Shop.

Also available, new Pandora jewelry charms created just for the Flower & Garden Festival.

The Orange Bird watches over all those purchasing his merchandise at the Creations Shop.

Annual Passholder Exclusive Items

As with most events, there are a few items that are exclusive to Annual Passholders, including a ringer tee, two pins, a pin set, Corkcicle, and a set of 6 garden stakes.