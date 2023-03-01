Photos: The 2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Set on Display in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

During a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, we spotted the recently revealed 2023 D23 Gold Member collector set on display.

The collector set can be found on display in The Darkroom, near the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The display features the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue as well as the new membership card designs.

About the 2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Set:

Designed for D23 Gold Members, this exclusive set brings the Disney100 Celebration home and features the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue.

Considering the rich past century of stories from The Walt Disney Company and what they mean to fans around the world, Grammy-winning music producer James Fauntleroy designed this statue with a platinum panache so D23 Gold Members can bring the Disney100 Celebration home with them.

This “platinum pop star” tribute features a stylish varsity jacket with the Disney100 Celebration logo as well as some additional flair that pays tribute to Mickey’s own fandom as a reflection of Disney’s past, present, and future.

These attributes embody what it means to be a fan and ground us to where it all began…because as Walt Disney once reflected: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.”

Details on the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue: