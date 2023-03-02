A “Contest of Chaos” Begins in Upcoming “Scarlet Witch Annual #1”

Teased last week in a promotional image by artist Bryan Hitch, chaos will reign this summer in the new Marvel Comics saga, “Contest of Chaos!” The story will star the newly rejuvenated Agatha Harkness, fresh off her exciting role in Midnight Suns, as she attempts to craft a new Darkhold book using chaos magic.

Led by writer Stephanie Phillips (“Rogue & Gambit,” “Cosmic Ghost Rider

Spinning out of writer Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli’s hit “Scarlet Witch” ongoing series, “Scarlet Witch Annual #1″ will be written by Orlando and drawn by Carlos Nieto, a rising star who recently made his Marvel Comics debut in “Murderworld: Wolverine.”

The exciting prelude will see Agatha, reenergized and more motivated than ever before, put her bold new plans for the Marvel Universe into motion as she reunites with Scarlet Witch for the first time since her rejuvenation.

When she learns of Wanda’s recent absorption of Chthon, she decides to educate her former student on the dangers of such an endeavor. But Wanda is not the meek pupil she once was – and Agatha’s intentions are not so straightforward.

This epic clash between Marvel’s most powerful witches will set off a chain reaction that will erupt across special annual issues of Marvel’s hottest ongoing titles.

The “Contest of Chaos” annuals will center around Agatha’s quest to bring Chaos magic to the forefront so she can take her rightful place as one of the universe’s greatest sorcerers.

In order to do so, she’ll orchestrate a mystically-charged challenge involving your favorite heroes.

Watch as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Cyclops, Storm, Moon Knight

Each annual will introduce a new matchup with each showdown upping the stakes and building toward an explosive final round, all part of Agatha’s grand scheme to reinvent Marvel magic!

Check out Russell Dauterman’s “Scarlet Witch Annual #1″ cover above and a teaser for “Contest of Chaos” below.

