“20/20” Dives into the Ongoing Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

This week, ABC’s 20/20 features breaking news and exclusive analysis of the gripping, ongoing murder trial of former South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh.
What’s Happening:
- It’s the mystery the whole country is talking about right now. Alex Murdaugh, the patriarch of a Southern legal dynasty, stands accused of murdering his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. One of the most powerful families in South Carolina, the Murdaughs made headlines in 2019 when Paul was involved in a boating accident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Since then, a string of unusual events has unraveled in the public eye, including the claim that Alex may have stolen funds meant for the family of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died as the result of a trip and fall on the Murdaugh property, and an alleged assisted-suicide plot that Alex says he arranged so his surviving son could collect millions in life insurance.
- With his murder trial now wrapping up, jurors have to answer this question: Did Alex murder his family to distract from his mounting financial crimes, stealing millions of dollars from legal clients, friends and colleagues? This two-hour 20/20 breaks down the gripping, ongoing trial, Alex’s not-guilty plea, and digs into the possible motives alleged by prosecutors behind these brutal murders.
- 20/20 features new interviews with Curtis Eddie Smith, Alex’s alleged hired hitman from a separate incident; Aimee Zmorchek, Smith’s attorney; and Mark Tinsley, the Beach family attorney. It also includes footage from ABC News correspondent Eva Pilgrim’s interview with Alex’s brothers, Randy and John Marvin Murdaugh.
- The program features interviews with Renee and Philip Beach, who open up about the loss of their daughter, Mallory; Ginger Hadwin, Eric Harriott Jr. and Scott Harriott, siblings of Gloria Satterfield; and Brian Harriott and Michael “Tony” Satterfield, Satterfield’s sons.
- 20/20 airs Friday, March 3rd (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
