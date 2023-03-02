This Is The Way: CASETiFY Reveals New “The Mandalorian” Collection Launching March 14th

Mando and Grogu are back for another round of adventures in season 3 of The Mandalorian. As fans set off with the duo for the next chapter in their story, CASETiFY is delivering a wealth of themed accessories that will bring the galaxy to your smart devices and favorite tech.

What’s Happening:

Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its first ever collection inspired by the popular Star Wars series, The Mandalorian .

series, . References to the fan-favorite show will be brought to life on CASETiFY’s range of tech accessories. Fans can now sign up for priority access

Fans are invited to shop Beskar Steel-inspired levels of protection with CASETiFY’s signature Impact Ultra Impact Mirror Clear Bounce Case

The Mandalorian collection will be available starting March 14th. All products in the collection retail between $38 and $112 USD.

What They’re Saying:

Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and co-founder: “This seemed like a natural progression in our collaboration with Lucasfilm. After the success of our classic Star Wars collaboration we’re excited to see fans rep the newest edition of this franchise with a whole new range of accessories.”

