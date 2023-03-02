This Is The Way: CASETiFY Reveals New “The Mandalorian” Collection Launching March 14th

Mando and Grogu are back for another round of adventures in season 3 of The Mandalorian. As fans set off with the duo for the next chapter in their story, CASETiFY is delivering a wealth of themed accessories that will bring the galaxy to your smart devices and favorite tech.
What’s Happening:
- Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its first ever collection inspired by the popular Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.
- References to the fan-favorite show will be brought to life on CASETiFY’s range of tech accessories. Fans can now sign up for priority access to shop the collection at casetify.com ahead of launch on March 14.
- In celebration of The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere, CASETiFY’s collection brings viewers a new way to represent their favorite streaming series.
- Fans are invited to shop Beskar Steel-inspired levels of protection with CASETiFY’s signature Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Leather, Clear and Bounce Case styles.
- Designs in the collection feature references from the show such as its iconic logo, The Mandalorian and Bo-Katan helmets, Grogu, as well as the Limited Edition Beskar Ingot Case each made with a laser-engraved metal plate mimicking one of the most coveted materials in the galaxy.
- The Mandalorian collection will be available starting March 14th. All products in the collection retail between $38 and $112 USD.
What They’re Saying:
- Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and co-founder: “This seemed like a natural progression in our collaboration with Lucasfilm. After the success of our classic Star Wars collaboration we’re excited to see fans rep the newest edition of this franchise with a whole new range of accessories.”
More CASETiFY Accessories:
- Designs in the collection extend to complementary accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro, AirTags, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, MagSafe wallets, MacBook, and iPad.
- The collection highlights a special limited edition 3D AirPods Case featuring the adorable Grogu.
Where to Shop:
- The Disney x CASETiFY Collection will be available starting March 14th and will be available worldwide via:
- Casetify.com/co-lab
- Available for purchase online
- CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store)
- CASETiFY Studio locations
