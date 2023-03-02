Sharon Carter Sports a New Look in Design Sheet for “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty”

Today, fans can get a special first look at artist Carmen Carnero’s new design for Sharon Carter that will be unleashed in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carnero’s “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” run.

This mysterious transformation of Steve Roger’s partner will spin out of the character’s upcoming arc in the “Captain America: Cold War” crossover that kicks off next month.

In yesterday’s “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10,” Sharon witnessed the apparent demise of Roger Aubrey, A.K.A. the Destroyer.

The profound impact this event has on her is the latest step in the bold journey the creative team has in store for one of Marvel

Carnero’s design sheet will also serve as a variant cover for a future issue of “Captain America.” Check it out now and stay tuned for more news about “Captain America: Cold War!”