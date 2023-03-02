Sharon Carter Sports a New Look in Design Sheet for “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty”

Today, fans can get a special first look at artist Carmen Carnero’s new design for Sharon Carter that will be unleashed in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carnero’s “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” run.
- This mysterious transformation of Steve Roger’s partner will spin out of the character’s upcoming arc in the “Captain America: Cold War” crossover that kicks off next month.
- In yesterday’s “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10,” Sharon witnessed the apparent demise of Roger Aubrey, A.K.A. the Destroyer.
- The profound impact this event has on her is the latest step in the bold journey the creative team has in store for one of Marvel’s most iconic espionage agents.
- Carnero’s design sheet will also serve as a variant cover for a future issue of “Captain America.” Check it out now and stay tuned for more news about “Captain America: Cold War!”