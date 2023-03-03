Black Panther Makes a Surprise Appearance in “Rogue & Gambit #2” in April

Black Panther makes a guest appearance in the upcoming “Rogue & Gambit #2″ and he does not appear to be too happy with the two former X-Men. Marvel shared a first look at the new comic.

As if their day could not get any worse, Rogue and Gambit are about to receive an unexpected (and very unhappy) visitor.

In Stephanie Phillips and Carlos Gómez's “Rogue & Gambit #1,” Destiny convinced the eponymous couple to go to Manifold and persuade him to join Krakoa, but their mission quickly went sideways, leaving them both powerless and stranded in the desert.

Now, in “Rogue & Gambit #2,” they'll have to contend with an antagonist they never saw coming: the one and only Black Panther.

A special first look at “Rogue & Gambit #2″ finds Manifold trapped in a containment unit alongside Deathstrike and many, many others.

One page shows Black Panther encountering Rogue and Gambit at a bar, only for a fight to breakout between Black Panther and Gambit in another.

Finally, Rogue joins the fray when Gambit realizes his kinetic powers are still on the fritz – just in the nick of time.