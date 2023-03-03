The E.P. Ripley Set To Return To Disneyland Railroad Next Week

The long-awaited return of one of Disneyland’s original steam engines is just around the corner, set to return to the park in a matter of days.

What’s Happening:

The long-awaited return of the E.P. Ripley – one of the original steam engines on the Disneyland Railroad

Named after Edward Payson Ripley, one of the original founders of the Atchison and Topeka Railroad (later the Santa Fe Railroad, established in 1859). The steam engine was taken off track about five years ago for repairs, followed by a full restoration project that began in summer 2021. On March 6, it will again be ready to take guests on a grand circle tour of Disneyland park.

The restoration process required the team to replicate the original boiler, the headlamp and bell to bring the locomotive back to its original splendor.

Back around the park’s opening in 1955, Walt Disney himself can be seen riding around the park aboard the E.P. Ripley, so it’s especially meaningful that the engine is returning during the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland Park.

What They’re Saying:

Tarun Khanna, lead mechanical engineer: “We replicated some of the original parts, since they aren’t manufactured anymore. Everything is mechanical and runs like a steam engine from the past, from the boiler all the way down to the whistle.”

Katie Wildrick, a core lead and trainer: "Many of us here at the Disneyland Railroad deeply appreciate that we get to operate an attraction that has so much historic significance to the park and personal significance to so many of our guests."