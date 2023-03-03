Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of March 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. This week also features “Live’s Oscar Countdown Games” with fun activities leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night and “Live’s After Oscar Show.“

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of March 6th-10th:

Monday, March 6 Jenna Ortega Monica Mangin (Fun movie night at home) “ Live ’s Oscar Countdown Games:” a week-long series of fun leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night and “Live’s After Oscar Show” the next morning!

Tuesday, March 7 Margo Martindale ( Accused ) Duchess Sarah Ferguson “ Live ’s Oscar Countdown Games”

Wednesday, March 8 Idris Elba Padma Lakshmi “ Live ’s Oscar Countdown Games:” (Do you know the past Oscars hosts?)

Thursday, March 9 Courteney Cox ( Scream VI ) Adam Brody “ Live ’s Oscar Countdown Games:” (Drawing with the stars!)

Friday, March 10 F. Murray Abraham “ Live ’s Oscar Countdown Games” (Game surrounding famous movie quotes)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.