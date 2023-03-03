“The Bad Batch” Star Michelle Ang, “The Mandalorian” Actor Simon Kassianides Coming to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch star Michelle Ang and The Mandalorian actor Simon Kassianides will be appearing at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

Ang is the voice of Omega in the hit animated Disney+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch .

. Kassianides played Axe Woves in the season two episode of The Mandalorian titled “The Heiress.”

titled “The Heiress.” Ang and Kassianides join a list of celebrity guests at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 that already includes: Rosario Dawson Gwendoline Christie Joonas Suotamo Ming-Na Wen Aidan Cook Silas Carson Matthew Wood Hayden Christensen Katee Sackhoff James Arnold Taylor Mads Mikkelsen Denis Lawson Anthony Daniels Ashley Eckstein Matt Lanter Dee Bradley Baker Giancarlo Esposito Vivien Lyra Blair Indira Varma Ewan McGregor Ian McDiarmid Andy Serkis And more!

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website