Evermore Orlando Resort Now Taking Reservations In Advance of Late 2023 Opening

The new Evermore Orlando Resort and Conrad Orlando are now taking reservations, in anticipation of a late 2023 grand opening of the next generation vacation rental resort.

What’s Happening:

Evermore Orlando Resort, the highly anticipated luxury vacation rental destination bordering Walt Disney World

Developed by Dart Interests, the 1,100-acre resort complex is located at One North Jacaranda with close proximity to Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs Universal Orlando

Mindful to create a thoughtful booking experience, Evermore’s reservation booking system allows guests to easily imagine their large party in their desired accommodation with a ‘Heads in Beds’ visualization tool, split payments with other guests in their party, and independently manage their unit guest list. The technology also allows the non-booking members of the travel party to get involved as much or as little as they would like. The burden is no longer solely on the travel planner as it allows each member of the party to design a dream vacation that satisfies the preferences of each guest as well as the group overall.

Evermore will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences. The expansive resort property will open with 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms, 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two and four-bedroom villas.

Conrad Orlando will offer sophisticated, luxury accommodations with 433 rooms, including 51 impeccably designed suites and 10 spacious family suites. Additional amenities include 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a tranquil spa with an outdoor water garden, a private pool area with splash pad, private cabanas, fitness center, arrival/departure lounge and numerous dining options, including a signature rooftop experience.

Guests staying at Evermore and Conrad Orlando will enjoy an expansive 20-acre tropical beach complex surrounding Evermore Bay, an 8-acre crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons that creates ideal conditions for guests of all ages to enjoy the water year-round. The surrounding beach areas will feature zero entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits and an aquatic adventure area with a waterslide, rope swing and watersports of all kinds. Other amenities will include a lively food hall and gourmet market, a casual resort restaurant featuring views overlooking both the golf course and bay and a two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events. The famed Scottish Links Course, Jack Nicklaus’ signature 18-hole Grand Cypress golf course will continue to challenge golf enthusiasts along with a newly reconfigured 18-hole Nicklaus Design course that will open with the resort and continue to pay homage to the legacy of golf excellence at Grand Cypress.

The entire resort complex will offer event professionals over 150,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space, with Conrad Orlando offering over 65,000 square feet of event space, including 19 meeting rooms. Whether looking for a conference room, ballroom or an outdoor location, the resort offers many options for meeting and event planners. The Boathouse and garden lawn nestled on the bay’s edge will provide a sophisticated Orlando wedding and event locale with a classic Chris-Craft boat for private use. The resort, in partnership with Siemens, offers 11 custom branded VersiCharge Ultra DC fast Electric Vehicle charging stations across the property.

Reservations for vacation rental accommodations can be made directly on Evermore Orlando Resort’s website at evermoreresort.com conradorlando.com

What They’re Saying:

Christopher Kelsey, President of Dart Interests: “We designed Evermore to introduce an entirely new hospitality category that will forever change the landscape of luxury vacation rental homes. Evermore offers a vastly superior short-term rental experience by solving the inconsistency problems of renting someone’s personal home while also providing hotel-like service and security. Evermore is Orlando’s only true destination resort worthy of a vacation even without a trip to the theme parks. Within the resort, we have created whole neighborhoods of resort-owned, purpose-built vacation rental homes in concert with a true luxury hotel to provide high-quality, bespoke experiences for all sizes and types of groups from couples to large conferences, particularly including multi-family and multi-generational vacations.”

“We designed Evermore to introduce an entirely new hospitality category that will forever change the landscape of luxury vacation rental homes. Evermore offers a vastly superior short-term rental experience by solving the inconsistency problems of renting someone’s personal home while also providing hotel-like service and security. Evermore is Orlando’s only true destination resort worthy of a vacation even without a trip to the theme parks. Within the resort, we have created whole neighborhoods of resort-owned, purpose-built vacation rental homes in concert with a true luxury hotel to provide high-quality, bespoke experiences for all sizes and types of groups from couples to large conferences, particularly including multi-family and multi-generational vacations.” Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton: “As we prepare to open Conrad Orlando later this year, we are excited to debut the Conrad brand and evolve our offerings in one of the most sought-after destinations. Conrad Orlando’s exceptional service paired with the wide range of amenities at Evermore Orlando Resort will provide our guests with an unforgettable experience.”