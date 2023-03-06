“Devil in the White City” Reportedly Not Moving Forward at Hulu, ABC Signature Remains Committed

Devil in the White City, the series based on the bestselling novel, will reportedly not be moving forward at Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the limited series not moving forward at the series, ABC Signature reportedly remains committed to the project.

This comes after the series has been in various stages of production for more than a decade and after losing Keanu Reeves as its star

ABC Signature is reportedly still in talks with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, Jude Law and director Matt Ross for the project.

The epic bestseller by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious "Murder Castle" built in the Fair's shadow.

The series was set to come from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, with the former's Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson also on to executive produce.

Sam Shaw was attached to write and serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher and Mark Lafferty were also on to executive produce the series.