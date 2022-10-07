Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s “The Devil in the White City”

After he was announced to be attached to the series back in August, Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s The Devil in the White City, according to Deadline.
- Reeves was set to star in and executive produce the adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu.
- No reasoning has been given for Reeve’s departure from the project at this time and Hulu has not yet commented.
- Production on the eight-episode series is not expected to begin until next year.
About The Devil in the White City:
- Based on the epic bestseller by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow.
- No premiere date has been set for the limited series at this time though it is targeting a 2024 launch.
- ABC Signature is the studio in Association with Paramount
- Executive Producers include:
- Martin Scorsese,
- Rick Yorn
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Jennifer Davisson
- Stacey Sher
- Sam Shaw
- Todd Field
- Mark Lafferty
- Sam Shaw is set to be the showrunner and the series is written by Sam Shaw (Castle Rock).
- Todd Field is set to direct.