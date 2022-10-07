Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s “The Devil in the White City”

After he was announced to be attached to the series back in August, Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s The Devil in the White City, according to Deadline.

Reeves was set to star in and executive produce the adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu.

for Hulu. No reasoning has been given for Reeve’s departure from the project at this time and Hulu has not yet commented.

Production on the eight-episode series is not expected to begin until next year.

About The Devil in the White City: