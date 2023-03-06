Halle Bailey shared on her Twitter page her reaction when she shared the brand new Little Mermaid doll that is designed after her.
What's Happening:
- Halle Bailey shared the video on her Twitter page of her reaction to her very own Little Mermaid Ariel doll.
- Her comment reads: “omg the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character brb gonna go cry now …”
About The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is an upcoming American musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee and Jane Goldman, and a story by Magee, Marshall and John DeLuca. It is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen.
- The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in voice roles.