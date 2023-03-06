New Era Caps Releases Two New Spider-Man Hats

Spiderman fans will love these new hats from New Era Caps.

What's Available: 

Spider-Man 9FIFTY Snapback

  • Regular price $41.99
  • The Spider-Man 9FIFTY Snapback features an embroidered Spider-Man wordmark at the front panels with a Beyond Amazing wordmark at the right-wear side.
  • Additional details include the Marvel logo next to a snapback closure at the rear and a gray undervisor.

Spider-Man 59FIFTY Fitted

  • Regular price $49.99
  • The Spider-Man 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features embroidered Spider-Man masks at the front panels with a Beyond Amazing wordmark at the right-wear side.
  • Additional details include the Marvel logo at the rear and a blue undervisor.