New Era Caps Releases Two New Spider-Man Hats

Spiderman fans will love these new hats from New Era Caps.
What's Available:
- Regular price $41.99
- The Spider-Man 9FIFTY Snapback features an embroidered Spider-Man wordmark at the front panels with a Beyond Amazing wordmark at the right-wear side.
- Additional details include the Marvel logo next to a snapback closure at the rear and a gray undervisor.
- Regular price $49.99
- The Spider-Man 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features embroidered Spider-Man masks at the front panels with a Beyond Amazing wordmark at the right-wear side.
- Additional details include the Marvel logo at the rear and a blue undervisor.