New Posters for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” Featuring The Armorer and Anzellan Droidsmiths

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has begun streaming on Disney+, and new character posters featuring The Armorer and Anzellan Droidsmiths have been released.

Chapter 17 of The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+.

There are new character posters featuring The Armorer and Anzellan Droidsmiths.

The Armorer is a fictional character in the Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

and Dressed in red body armor and a gold helmet, she is the leader of a tribe of Mandalorian warriors, which includes the title character of The Mandalorian.

The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.

It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.