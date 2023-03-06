New Posters for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” Featuring The Armorer and Anzellan Droidsmiths

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has begun streaming on Disney+, and new character posters featuring The Armorer and Anzellan Droidsmiths have been released.
What’s Happening:
- Chapter 17 of The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+.
- There are new character posters featuring The Armorer and Anzellan Droidsmiths.
About The Armorer:
- The Armorer is a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise who appears in the Disney+ television series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
- Dressed in red body armor and a gold helmet, she is the leader of a tribe of Mandalorian warriors, which includes the title character of The Mandalorian.
About The Mandalorian:
- The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.
- It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.
