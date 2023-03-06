Trailer Released for Hulu Original Limited Series “Tiny Beautiful Things”

The trailer for Tiny Beautiful Things has been released. All eight episodes will premiere on Hulu April 7.

Check out the trailer for Hulu Original limited series Tiny Beautiful Things , based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling book starring Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford.

Tiny Beautiful Things Synopsis:

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent.

So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice.

After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare's life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds.

Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us.

And, perhaps, bring us back home.

Cast:

Kathryn Hahn

Sarah Pidgeon

Quentin Plair

Tanzyn Crawford

Guest Stars:

Owen Painter

Merritt Wever

Elizabeth Hinkler

Michaela Watkins

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 101: Pilot

Logline: We meet Clare as her husband, Danny, has kicked her out of their home for giving her brother Lucas their daughter Rae’s college fund. But an old friend needs someone to take on his advice column Dear Sugar. And it might be exactly what Clare needs.

Written by: Liz Tigelaar

Directed by: Rachel Goldenberg

Episode 102: Yours, Sugar

Logline: Clare grapples with whether or not she wants to become Sugar as she reels from trouble at work and with Rae. In the past, Young Clare and Young Lucas must confront their grief at Frankie’s funeral. If Clare can’t figure out her own life, can she be Sugar?

Written by: Nancy Won

Directed by: Rachel Goldenberg

Episode 103: The Ghost Ship

Logline: Danny and Clare try to untangle their relationship – and Rae’s threesome – as Clare considers her path not taken. In the past, Young Clare finds out she’s pregnant with Rae.

Written by: Ellen Fairey

Directed by: Desiree Akhavan

Episode 104: Under the Stars

Logline: As Clare deals with her Tik-Tok-famous Montana confrontation and Rae’s recent partying, she’s haunted by a letter writer who desperately needs Sugar’s advice. In the past, Young Clare learns of Frankie’s diagnosis and desperately tries to save her.

Written by: Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by: Desiree Akhavan

Episode 105: The Nose

Logline: When a furious Rae tells Clare and Danny that she doesn’t want to go back to her school, Clare remembers her own college experience with Frankie – and the reason she never got her degree.

Written by: Des Moran

Directed by: Stacie Passon

Episode 106: Broken Things

Logline: Danny and Clare take a good (ahem) hard look at their sex life as a letter writer writes in about her boyfriend’s secret shame. Meanwhile, Rae grapples with letting Montana back into her life as she realizes she might just have the upper hand.

Written by: Naomi Iwamoto

Directed by: Stacie Passon

Episode 107: Go

Logline: Clare and Amy attend a writer’s retreat, but when Amy gets great news, Clare can’t help but question if her sacrifices for Danny and their family have been holding her back. As she remembers her first marriage to Jess, she wonders: should she stay or go?

Written by: Deirdre Shaw

Directed by: Desiree Akhavan

Episode 108: Love