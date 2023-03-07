Aunty's Beach House will be reopening for kids at Aulani Resort later this month.
What's Happening:
- Aunty's Beach House will be available for keiki (kids) aged 4-12 starting March 12.
- Make sure to pre-register before your trip to Aulani Resort.
About Aunty's Beach House: (According to the Disney Aulani website)
- Kids explore Hawaiian culture, art and music—with a dash of Disney magic—at this supervised activities club for Guests ages 5 to 12.
- Most activities are complimentary; select experiences are available at a fee.
- Aunty welcomes all her Guests with warm Aloha to her Beach House.
- This 5,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art kids club is designed to entertain and delight.
Supervised Fun:
- While the kids play, parents can enjoy some relaxing alone time and rest assured knowing that their children are being supervised by childcare professionals, our Disney Youth Counselors.
Amenities:
- Aunty's Beach House features an array of outstanding amenities:
- Complimentary programs and activities to engage children
- Highly interactive Premium Experiences featuring enhanced storytelling, special souvenirs and more (fees apply)
- A movie room showing Disney favorites
- Hawaiian arts and crafts
- An enclosed and secure backyard
- A secure check-in/check-out process for children ages 5 to 12
Magical Touches:
- Discover magical touches everywhere you look—including hidden surprises such as:
- Visits from some favorite Disney friends
- Enchanted fireplaces
- Cozy rain windows in the movie room
- Magical portals depicting spectacular scenes from around Hawai‘i
About Aunty and Her House:
- A lifelong resident of O‘ahu, Aunty is considered by locals to be a true expert on Hawaiian history and cultural traditions.
- Aunty invites you to become a part of her extended ‘ohana and make yourself at home at Aunty's Beach House.