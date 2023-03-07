Aunty’s Beach House Reopening at Aulani Resort March 12th

Aunty's Beach House will be reopening for kids at Aulani Resort later this month.

What's Happening:

  • Aunty's Beach House will be available for keiki (kids) aged 4-12 starting March 12.
  • Make sure to pre-register before your trip to Aulani Resort.

About Aunty's Beach House: (According to the Disney Aulani website)

  • Kids explore Hawaiian culture, art and music—with a dash of Disney magic—at this supervised activities club for Guests ages 5 to 12.
  • Most activities are complimentary; select experiences are available at a fee.
  • Aunty welcomes all her Guests with warm Aloha to her Beach House.
  • This 5,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art kids club is designed to entertain and delight.

Supervised Fun:

  • While the kids play, parents can enjoy some relaxing alone time and rest assured knowing that their children are being supervised by childcare professionals, our Disney Youth Counselors.

Amenities:

  • Aunty's Beach House features an array of outstanding amenities:
  • Complimentary programs and activities to engage children
  • Highly interactive Premium Experiences featuring enhanced storytelling, special souvenirs and more (fees apply)
  • A movie room showing Disney favorites
  • Hawaiian arts and crafts
  • An enclosed and secure backyard
  • A secure check-in/check-out process for children ages 5 to 12

Magical Touches:

  • Discover magical touches everywhere you look—including hidden surprises such as:
  • Visits from some favorite Disney friends
  • Enchanted fireplaces
  • Cozy rain windows in the movie room
  • Magical portals depicting spectacular scenes from around Hawai‘i

About Aunty and Her House:

  • A lifelong resident of O‘ahu, Aunty is considered by locals to be a true expert on Hawaiian history and cultural traditions.
  • Aunty invites you to become a part of her extended ‘ohana and make yourself at home at Aunty's Beach House.