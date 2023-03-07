Aunty's Beach House will be reopening for kids at Aulani Resort later this month.

What's Happening:

Aunty's Beach House will be available for keiki (kids) aged 4-12 starting March 12.

Make sure to pre-register before your trip to Aulani Resort.

About Aunty's Beach House: (According to the Disney Aulani website)

Kids explore Hawaiian culture, art and music—with a dash of Disney magic—at this supervised activities club for Guests ages 5 to 12.

Most activities are complimentary; select experiences are available at a fee.

Aunty welcomes all her Guests with warm Aloha to her Beach House.

This 5,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art kids club is designed to entertain and delight.

Supervised Fun:

While the kids play, parents can enjoy some relaxing alone time and rest assured knowing that their children are being supervised by childcare professionals, our Disney Youth Counselors.

Amenities:

Aunty's Beach House features an array of outstanding amenities:

Complimentary programs and activities to engage children

Highly interactive Premium Experiences featuring enhanced storytelling, special souvenirs and more (fees apply)

A movie room showing Disney favorites

Hawaiian arts and crafts

An enclosed and secure backyard

A secure check-in/check-out process for children ages 5 to 12

Magical Touches:

Discover magical touches everywhere you look—including hidden surprises such as:

Visits from some favorite Disney friends

Enchanted fireplaces

Cozy rain windows in the movie room

Magical portals depicting spectacular scenes from around Hawai‘i

About Aunty and Her House: