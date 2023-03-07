According to the AV Club, after the crossover between The Simpsons and Family Guy, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers will all premiere on Fox as a crossover for all three.
What's Happening:
- The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers will all premiere on Fox as a crossover for all three.
- During promoting the episode of Family Guy on March 12, Fox teased viewers with this information, although it doesn't sound like it will be an entire episode.
What They're Saying:
- According to EW, Family Guy co-showrunner Rich Appel said, even folks as jaded as Hollywood sitcom writers get a thrill seeing them together in the same scene,” he said. “It’s the same sort of excitement you feel when a Chicago policeman and a Chicago fireman are in the same scene on a Chicago-themed program.”
- “We don’t have any more crossover appearances planned,” said Appel, “but we reserve the right to change our minds if a new Fox animated show premieres and is a huge hit, and we feel that shoehorning one of its characters into our show could bring us even the slightest bit of reflected glory.”