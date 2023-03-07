Disney100: RockLove Reveals Character Pendant Necklaces Dropping March 9th

The Disney100 celebration is here and we’re enjoying every moment as we commemorate 100 Years of Wonder through experiences, park visits but most importantly, shopping! An impressive variety of merchandise collections have debuted from our favorite brands and now, RockLove is joining in with an eelegant jewelry series launching March 9th!

What’s Happening:

RockLove is bringing its magic touch to a new Disney necklace collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder, whimsy and fashion.

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, fan-favorite brands like RockLove are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Throughout 2023, RockLove will be participating in the Disney100 campaign and their first launch is coming this week.

Four beloved characters will take the spotlight on necklaces that perfectly blend elegance with delicacy creating a lovely look for any event. The series features handcrafted pendants of: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Tinker Bell Winnie the Pooh

Each is polished in sterling silver and features glittering pavé color-changing aurora borealis crystals.

But that’s not all, each necklace in this assortment comes in a beautiful Disney100 Boutique Box. The hexagon design includes a fitted hinged lid with holographic Disney100 branding inside and out and includes an additional fabric drawstring travel satchel with silkscreened logos.

The Disney x RockLove Disney100 Collection will be available on March 9th at 9am PT , exclusively on RockLove.com.

, exclusively on RockLove.com. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Disney X RockLove DISNEY100 Crystal Tinker Bell Necklace – $115

Handcrafted in sterling silver

Dress is covered in sparkling pavé aurora borealis crystals

Adjustable sterling silver square cable chain

Signature tag

Disney X RockLove DISNEY100 Crystal Mickey Mouse Necklace – $150

Handcrafted in sterling silver

Mickey Mouse’s iconic shorts are covered in sparkling pavé aurora borealis crystals.

Adjustable sterling silver square cable chain

Signature tag

Disney X RockLove DISNEY100 Crystal Minnie Mouse Necklace – $135

Handcrafted in sterling silver

Bow is covered in sparkling pavé aurora borealis crystals

Adjustable sterling silver square cable chain

Signature tag

Disney X RockLove DISNEY100 Crystal Winnie the Pooh Necklace – $150

Handcrafted in sterling silver

Pooh’s shirt is covered in sparkling pavé aurora borealis crystals

Adjustable sterling silver square cable chain

Signature tag

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.