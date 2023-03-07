Dollywood Celebrates 50 Years of “I Will Always Love You” When They Reopen March 11th

Dollywood is getting ready to reopen their gates for the 2023 season, and when park guests enter for the first time this year, they will be in the middle of the first-ever “I Will Always Love You” Celebration at the park.
What’s Happening:
- The 2023 season is set to begin in just a few days when Dollywood opens their gates once again on March 11th, and when they do, guests will find themselves in the first celebration of the year with the all new “I Will Always Love You” Celebration.
- Running from March 11th through April 8th, park guests can celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Dolly's biggest hits, “I Will Always Love You,” during this all-new event. This festive celebration kicks off the 2023 season commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs. In addition to honoring Dolly’s iconic status as a songwriter, the event will recognize a number of noted and up-and-coming singers/songwriters with performances throughout the park. Guests can look for special park décor, limited-time merchandise and more as the park celebrates this momentous occasion.
- Dollywood opens for their season on March 11th, and provides an incredible experience with authentic fun and unforgettable memories that are crafted at the park daily. Spanning 160 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood theme park offers more than 50 world-class rides, high-energy entertainment, award-winning dining and the friendliest theme park atmosphere in the world and has even received an award for being so friendly.
- During the 2023 season, Dollywood’s largest ever park expansion, Wildwood Grove, is getting even bigger! Debuting in the spring, Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, taking guests of all ages on an unforgettable family-friendly expedition in search of the Big Bear. Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Big Bear researcher Ned Oakley himself.
- Opening in the fall of 2023, tucked away in a beautiful cove in the rolling foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is a well-appointed, reimagined property that features a variety of accommodations and amenities. Their ‘reimagined lodge’ is designed to bring that intangible feeling to life, honor everything that makes the Smokies special, and invite you to experience the wonders of finding your own heartsong.