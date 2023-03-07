Dollywood Celebrates 50 Years of “I Will Always Love You” When They Reopen March 11th

Dollywood is getting ready to reopen their gates for the 2023 season, and when park guests enter for the first time this year, they will be in the middle of the first-ever “I Will Always Love You” Celebration at the park.

What’s Happening:

The 2023 season is set to begin in just a few days when Dollywood opens their gates once again on March 11th, and when they do, guests will find themselves in the first celebration of the year with the all new “I Will Always Love You” Celebration.

Running from March 11th through April 8th, park guests can celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Dolly's biggest hits, “I Will Always Love You,” during this all-new event. This festive celebration kicks off the 2023 season commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs. In addition to honoring Dolly’s iconic status as a songwriter, the event will recognize a number of noted and up-and-coming singers/songwriters with performances throughout the park. Guests can look for special park décor, limited-time merchandise and more as the park celebrates this momentous occasion.