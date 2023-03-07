Today, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will be available to book for October through December of 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will be available to book today, March 7, for dates from October to December 2023.
- Book early to be able to get the dates you want for this once-in-a-lifetime voyage.
- Click here for booking information and to start planning.
About Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary 2-night experience where you are the hero.
- You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own.
- It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.
- Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser.
- Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space.
- Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
- As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
