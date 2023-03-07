Today, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will be available to book for October through December of 2023.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will be available to book today, March 7, for dates from October to December 2023.

Book early to be able to get the dates you want for this once-in-a-lifetime voyage.

About Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary 2-night experience where you are the hero.

You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own.

It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser.

Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space.

Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.