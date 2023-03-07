New Voyage Dates Now Available for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Today, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will be available to book for October through December of 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will be available to book today, March 7, for dates from October to December 2023.
  • Book early to be able to get the dates you want for this once-in-a-lifetime voyage.
  • Click here for booking information and to start planning.

About Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

  • Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary 2-night experience where you are the hero.
  • You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own.
  • It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.
  • Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser.
  • Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space.
  • Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
  • As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

