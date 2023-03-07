Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: International Women’s Day, Springtime Festivities and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the tenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and with March being Women’s History Month, our favorite ladies are getting a lot of love!

What’s Happening:

  • shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
  • The latest arrivals to our favorite Disney merchandise destination include D23 Gold Member exclusives celebrating women of Pixar films.

  • We start with Meilin Lee, the adorable, confident teenager from Turning Red! Behind her silhouette are images of things she loves like her Panda self, a 4-Town CD and plenty of doodles.

  • The second style features Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne from Lightyear. Aside from being a Commander, she’s Buzz’s best pal, and the person who introduced him to the adorable cat robot, Sox (who happens to show up here too!).

  • Finally, Chef Collette from Ratatouille stars on her own design, with icons of Remy, the Eiffel Tower and a chef toque in the background.
  • In honor of International Women’s Day, there’s a Disney Princess group pin, as well as a blind box series featuring Star Wars’ Women of the Galaxy.
  • Moana shines on her own pin as part of a Spring 2023 release, and Dr. Lucille Krunklehorn-Robinson (Meet the Robinsons) represents Doctors’ Day!

  • This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Piglet’s Big Movie, and Spring festivities include Easter with Ducky and Bunny and EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival with Orange Bird.
  • Other designs feature Pain and Panic from Hercules, a Lilo & Stitch Food-D’s pin, Miles Morales Artist Series and a BB-8 jumbo pin that will look great in your Star Wars collection.

  • Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.  
  • The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $17.99 – $34.99.
  • Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

March kicks off with a celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8th) and Women’s History Month in general. Three D23 Exclusives present popular ladies from Pixar films; Disney Princesses come together on a fun design; Star Wars gives us Women of the Galaxy and things wrap up with Springtime celebrations and a few other surprises.

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Meilin Lee Pin – Turning Red – Limited Edition

  • Limited Edition of 1,000

D23-Exclusive Alisha Hawthorne Pin – Lightyear – Limited Edition

  • Limited Edition of 750

D23-Exclusive Colette Tatou Pin – Ratatouille – Limited Edition

  • Limited Edition of 750

Celebrating Women

Springtime Celebrations and Lilo & Stitch

Marvel and Star Wars

Miles Morales Artist Series Pin by Mateus Manhanini – Limited Release

BB-8 Jumbo Pin – Star Wars

