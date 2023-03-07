Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: International Women’s Day, Springtime Festivities and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the tenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and with March being Women’s History Month, our favorite ladies are getting a lot of love!

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

The latest arrivals to our favorite Disney merchandise destination include D23 Gold Member exclusives celebrating women of Pixar films.

We start with Meilin Lee, the adorable, confident teenager from Turning Red! Behind her silhouette are images of things she loves like her Panda self, a 4-Town CD and plenty of doodles.

The second style features Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne from Lightyear. Aside from being a Commander, she’s Buzz’s best pal, and the person who introduced him to the adorable cat robot, Sox (who happens to show up here too!).

Finally, Chef Collette from Ratatouille stars on her own design, with icons of Remy, the Eiffel Tower and a chef toque in the background.

In honor of International Women's Day, there's a Disney Princess group pin, as well as a blind box series featuring Star Wars' Women of the Galaxy.

Moana shines on her own pin as part of a Spring 2023 release, and Dr. Lucille Krunklehorn-Robinson (Meet the Robinsons) represents Doctors’ Day!

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Piglet’s Big Movie , and Spring festivities include Easter with Ducky and Bunny and EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival with Orange Bird.

Other designs feature Pain and Panic from Hercules, a Lilo & Stitch Food-D's pin, Miles Morales Artist Series and a BB-8 jumbo pin that will look great in your Star Wars collection.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $17.99 – $34.99.

Links to this week's offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

March kicks off with a celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8th) and Women’s History Month in general. Three D23 Exclusives present popular ladies from Pixar films; Disney Princesses come together on a fun design; Star Wars gives us Women of the Galaxy and things wrap up with Springtime celebrations and a few other surprises.

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Meilin Lee Pin – Turning Red – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 1,000

D23-Exclusive Alisha Hawthorne Pin – Lightyear – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 750

D23-Exclusive Colette Tatou Pin – Ratatouille – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 750

Celebrating Women

Springtime Celebrations and Lilo & Stitch

Marvel and Star Wars

Miles Morales Artist Series Pin by Mateus Manhanini – Limited Release

BB-8 Jumbo Pin – Star Wars

