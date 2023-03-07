Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: International Women’s Day, Springtime Festivities and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the tenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and with March being Women’s History Month, our favorite ladies are getting a lot of love!
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- The latest arrivals to our favorite Disney merchandise destination include D23 Gold Member exclusives celebrating women of Pixar films.
- We start with Meilin Lee, the adorable, confident teenager from Turning Red! Behind her silhouette are images of things she loves like her Panda self, a 4-Town CD and plenty of doodles.
- The second style features Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne from Lightyear. Aside from being a Commander, she’s Buzz’s best pal, and the person who introduced him to the adorable cat robot, Sox (who happens to show up here too!).
- Finally, Chef Collette from Ratatouille stars on her own design, with icons of Remy, the Eiffel Tower and a chef toque in the background.
- In honor of International Women’s Day, there’s a Disney Princess group pin, as well as a blind box series featuring Star Wars’ Women of the Galaxy.
- Moana shines on her own pin as part of a Spring 2023 release, and Dr. Lucille Krunklehorn-Robinson (Meet the Robinsons) represents Doctors’ Day!
- This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Piglet’s Big Movie, and Spring festivities include Easter with Ducky and Bunny and EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival with Orange Bird.
- Other designs feature Pain and Panic from Hercules, a Lilo & Stitch Food-D’s pin, Miles Morales Artist Series and a BB-8 jumbo pin that will look great in your Star Wars collection.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $17.99 – $34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
March kicks off with a celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8th) and Women’s History Month in general. Three D23 Exclusives present popular ladies from Pixar films; Disney Princesses come together on a fun design; Star Wars gives us Women of the Galaxy and things wrap up with Springtime celebrations and a few other surprises.
D23 Exclusives
D23-Exclusive Meilin Lee Pin – Turning Red – Limited Edition
- Limited Edition of 1,000
D23-Exclusive Alisha Hawthorne Pin – Lightyear – Limited Edition
- Limited Edition of 750
D23-Exclusive Colette Tatou Pin – Ratatouille – Limited Edition
- Limited Edition of 750
Celebrating Women
- Disney Princess International Women's Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release
- Moana Spring 2023 Pin – Limited Release
- Star Wars Women of the Galaxy Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.
- Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs
- Series includes: Princess Leia with Tauntaun, General Leia, Rey, Ahsoka Tano (2). Padme Amidala, Rose with Paige Tico, and Hera Syndulla
- Dr. Lucille Krunklehorn-Robinson Doctors' Day 2023 Pin – Meet the Robinsons – Limited Release
Springtime Celebrations and Lilo & Stitch
Marvel and Star Wars
Miles Morales Artist Series Pin by Mateus Manhanini – Limited Release
