Complete Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Panel Schedule Released

StarWars.com has officially released the full schedule of panels, discussions and more for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, taking place April 7 through 10 at ExCeL London.

What's Happening:

Today, StarWars.com proudly presents the official Celebration Europe schedule for the Celebration, Galaxy, and Twin Suns stages, featuring panels, discussions, and more.

Our list has the intel you need to ensure that your Celebration experience will be quite operational when your friends arrive.

And for fans at home, the return of Star Wars Celebration LIVE! from London means you can catch colorful commentary, surprise celebrity guests, and exclusive interviews on the livestream with your hosts Anthony Carboni, Krystina Arielle, Kristin Baver, and Jamie Stangroom.

Celebration Stage, ICC Auditorium

The Celebration Stage will shine with bright stars and original entertainment all weekend.

The Celebration Stage will present not-to-be-missed productions, intimate conversations, and live events that Star Wars fans will be sure to want to add to their Celebration weekend plans.

Star Wars Galaxy Stage, North Hall 16-17

The Galaxy Stage is one of two premiere stages for the weekend, along with the Celebration Stage.

The best first looks on the big screen are planned, as well as a wide variety of shows featuring the depth and breadth of the Star Wars universe.

Catch conversations with the masters, celebrity appearances, and other legendary Star Wars entertainment.

Enjoy the pre-show before each session, too.

Twin Suns Stage, Platinum Suite Level 3

Celebration’s Twin Suns Stage covers the ins and outs of what goes into creating the Star Wars universe, hosting guests who make it happen for the movies, television, toys, books, comics, and more.

Some programs on the Celebration Stage will be streamed to the Galaxy Stage and the Twin Suns Stage.

Friday, April 7

Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase

11:00AM – 12:30PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend's festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more!

London Calling: Designing Star Wars Productions in the UK

1:00PM – 2:00PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Host Amy Ratcliffe sits with Lee Sandales (set decorator), Kevin Jenkins (production designer), Jake Lunt Davies (concept designer and storyboard artist) and Glyn Dillon (costume designer) for a behind-the-scenes look at their design work on Lucasfilm's UK productions of the sequel trilogy as well as Solo and Rogue One.

The Making of Andor Season One

3:00PM – 4:00PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Executive producers Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna and their team of creatives recount the making of the epic first season of Star Wars: Andor.

Saturday, April 8

Ahsoka

11:00AM – 12:00PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Join executive producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and special guests for a look at the upcoming Disney+

Bringing Worlds to Life: The Concept Artists of ILM

12:30PM – 1:30PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join host Clayton Sandell alongside Doug Chiang and members of the Industrial Light & Magic Art Department as they take you behind the scenes to explore what goes into bringing a director’s vision to the silver screen. From their work on the original trilogy to the Star Wars prequels, and to the latest films in the franchise and beyond, you’ll learn how iconic movie moments are made.

Star Wars: The High Republic

1:00PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Centuries before the Skywalker saga there was the High Republic! Join luminous authors and Lucasfilm editors for an in-depth conversation about epic new tales spanning books, comics, audio, and beyond. Including all-new announcements and reveals from Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, and a sneak peek of what is to come in Phase III!

40 Years of Return of the Jedi

2:00PM – 3:00PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Forty years ago, Return of the Jedi was the highly-anticipated sequel that Star Wars fans had been waiting years to see, and the last Star Wars theatrical adventure to be released for the foreseeable future. Counted as a favorite episode by many, Return of the Jedi’s story, characters, settings, and score still resonate with fans today, and its 40th anniversary offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate this time-honored classic. Join special guest host Ming-Na Wen as she chats with Star Wars legends of the past, present, and future about the influence of this beloved chapter in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Creator Cosplay Workshop

2:00PM – 3:00PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join The Mandalorian's Shawna Trpcic (costume designer) and Maria Sandoval (hair department head) as they lend their expertise to give you tips and tricks on your own cosplay. The talented team will also be guest judges for Celebration's official cosplay competition, so come by and get a tune-up before the big contest. This is the Way!

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Screening

3:00PM – 4:00PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Families and fans of all ages are invited to attend an advance screening of the first two episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures! Join host Krystina Arielle and special guests for an exciting sneak peek at the new animated series. Set during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures follows younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023.

Hasbro Star Wars & Indiana Jones Panel

4:00PM – 5:00PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Hasbro's Marketing & Design team members as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars and Indiana Jones lines, including the Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Adventure Series, and the Retro Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the sagas. Word is there may also be a few surprises.

Creature Cantina

4:30PM – 5:30PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Step into the amazing world of Neal Scanlan's Creature Cantina, responsible for the creation of all the droids, creatures, and aliens of each UK-based Star Wars production in the last ten years. Join Neal and his team on a journey as they show you for the first time ever, how they create, build, and perform the characters you’ve fallen in love with.

Clone Wars – 15 Year Anniversary Panel

5:30PM – 6:30PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage; streamed to the Twin Suns Stage

Join Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Matthew Wood, Dee Bradley Baker, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor for a look back at the beginning of Lucasfilm Animation and how Star Wars: The Clone Wars came to be.

Sunday, April 9

Villains of the Sequel Trilogy

11:00AM – 12:00PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy Stage

The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many panels some consider to be…can't-miss! Join host Amy Ratcliffe as she sits down with Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke), and Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma) as they discuss their villainous roles in the final chapters of the Skywalker Saga.

Behind the Magic: The Visual Effects of Andor

12:00PM – 1:00PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join host Amy Ratcliffe, Industrial Light & Magic, and members of the creature effects and special effects teams for a deep dive into the special and visual effects that brought a burgeoning rebellion to life in Star Wars: Andor.

Hyperspace Stories: Dark Horse Comics Returns! (all-ages)

12:30PM – 1:30PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Dark Horse Comics returns to a galaxy far, far away with a wide range of stories for fans of all ages. Join editor Matt Dryer and a group of all-star authors as they dive into Hyperspace Stories, The High Republic Adventures, and more! Featuring sneak peeks and reveals!

A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi

1:30PM – 2:30PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Take a look back at the hit limited series with Obi-Wan Kenobi

Funko: Collect Across the Galaxy!

2:00PM – 3:00PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Funko is proud to present, Funko: Collect Across the Galaxy at Star Wars Celebration, a journey of discovery through the collection of new pop-culture products celebrating the Star Wars galaxy! From Pop! to Funko Games, Loungefly to new form factors, panel attendees will get a first-hand look at never-before-seen Funko products!

Star Wars Cosplay Competition

2:30PM – 3:30PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Both veteran and amateur cosplayers alike will join the most exciting Cosplay Competition in the galaxy at Star Wars Celebration Europe! It is more than just a competition — it’s a fun-filled celebration of the very best Star Wars cosplayers that want to share their talent, skill, and determination with the universe.

Disney Parks: Where Star Wars Comes to Life

4:00PM – 5:00PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Join some of the creative minds from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm for a special look at how Disney brings Star Wars to life in its parks and beyond. Discover more about immersive experiences from a galaxy far, far away, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Beyond the Spires: Making of Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

4:00PM – 5:00PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Hear from key creators of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition, the hit experience on PlayStation VR2 that expands and explores the world of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars Animation Game Night

4:30PM – 5:30PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Star Wars Animation Game Night is a competition of galactic proportions starring voice actors from your favorite animated Star Wars series. Watch as Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Matthew Wood and Matt Lanter compete in feats of knowledge, skill, and luck to prove who is the ULTIMATE Star Wars fan.

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away…

5:30PM – 6:30PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

From adult-aged novels to non-fiction, from kids comics to audiobook epics, Lucasfilm Publishing explores the stories from a galaxy far, far away. Featuring all-new announcements, exciting details and reveals for new and upcoming titles from the time of the High Republic to the time of the First Order, this panel is not to be missed!

Monday, April 10

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

11:00AM – 12:00PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Join host Amy Ratcliffe as she invites Star Wars: The Bad Batch executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jennifer Corbett, executive producer Athena Portillo, and actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the second season of the acclaimed series!

Make Mine Marvel Star Wars!

12:30PM – 1:30PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Make mine Star Wars, and make mine Marvel! Join Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and some of Marvel’s top talent for a comics conversation unlike any other. Including all-new announcements and reveals from a galaxy far, far away!

From Screen to Tabletop

12:30PM – 1:30PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

From Screen to Tabletop is an exploration of the process behind making miniatures games for fans across the galaxy. The team at Atomic Mass Games will pull back the curtain and breakdown the development differences between skirmish-based games and full army games as well as share insights into their philosophy that multiple game lines within the Star Wars galaxy allows space for gamers of all types. For those that enjoy the creative process, enjoy behind-the-scenes peeks at concepting work, rules philosophy, art selection, and more!

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

1:00PM – 2:00PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Join host Amy Ratcliffe, Star Wars: Visions executive producers, and filmmakers from Aardman, Cartoon Saloon, D'ART Shtajio, El Guiri, La Cachette, Lucasfilm, Punk Robot, Studio Mir, Triggerfish, and 88 Pictures for an exclusive first look at Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.

Star Wars: Galaxy-Sized Collecting in a Micro World with Jazwares

2:00PM – 3:00PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Now more than ever fans are demanding new ways to collect and connect within the vast Star Wars saga. With micro trends continuing to permeate some of the world's most beloved toys and collectibles, Star Wars is positioned for an epic renaissance. Where will this new galaxy go? Enter the world of Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron from Jazwares!

Doug Chiang: Designing Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian

2:30PM – 3:30PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Doug Chiang, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian production designer and Lucasfilm’s vice president and executive creative director, will present an in-depth talk about designing the characters, spaceships, and worlds for Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian Season 3. He will share the challenges they faced in revisiting iconic Star Wars characters like Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. Attendees will also have the chance to ask Doug their own questions.

Celebration Europe Closing Ceremony