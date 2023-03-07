The Final Chapters of “CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR” Kick Off Next Month

Learn about the final chapters of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR and the crossover between CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH that will be kicking off next month.
What's Happening:
- In the pages of CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have embarked on separate thrilling journeys as Captain America, tackling new enemies and uncovering twisted conspiracies throughout the Marvel Universe.
- On April 12, their adventures will collide in an epic new crossover: CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR!
- In explosive fashion, the saga will pay off story threads that have driven both Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH including the surprising return of Ian Rogers, AKA Nomad; Sam Wilson’s intense conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf; and Bucky’s bold new mission as the New Revolution. When Bucky and White Wolf join forces and kidnap Ian Rogers in a twisted plan to unleash Dimension Z, will Steve and Sam see eye to eye on how to set things right? This globetrotting, espionage-fueled thriller with shocking twists and turns promises to be a milestone chapter in Captain America’s 80-year legacy that will impact both Steve and Sam’s future as shield-bearers. It all begins on April 12 in CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA, but right now, fans can peek ahead at what’s in store during the six-part crossover’s final chapters in June.
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #13:
- In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #13, guest artist Alina Erofeeva joins Kelly and Lanzing for the penultimate chapter of COLD WAR!
- Just when White Wolf thinks he’s gained the upper hand, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rally under the banner of Captain America.
- Meanwhile, Black Widow and Peggy Carter clash over what it means to be a hero – and whether Bucky Barnes is still someone worth saving.
CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1:
- In CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1, all three CAPTAIN AMERICA scribes team up with superstar artist Carlos Magno for the pulse-pounding COLD WAR finale! White Wolf has unleashed an army of Dimension Z monsters upon our world as a declaration of global war, and Team Cap’s only hope to stop it is to take him down for good.
- Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes deploys his final chess piece – Ian Rogers himself – to turn the situation in his favor. Lifelong friends battle alongside mortal enemies – and change the trajectory of their lives – in this stunning conclusion!
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14:
- Then, join Onyebuchi and guest artist Zé Carlos for a special COLD WAR aftermath issue in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14.
- Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus.
- With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path – and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.
- Check out the covers now and stay tuned later this week for the debut of the new CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR trailer! For more information, visit Marvel.com.
- Retailers, don’t forget to order your copies of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1 by Monday, March 13!