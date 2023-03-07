The Final Chapters of “CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR” Kick Off Next Month

Learn about the final chapters of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR and the crossover between CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH that will be kicking off next month.

What's Happening:

and , Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have embarked on separate thrilling journeys as Captain America, tackling new enemies and uncovering twisted conspiracies throughout the On April 12, their adventures will collide in an epic new crossover: CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR !

! In explosive fashion, the saga will pay off story threads that have driven both Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH including the surprising return of Ian Rogers, AKA Nomad; Sam Wilson’s intense conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf; and Bucky’s bold new mission as the New Revolution. When Bucky and White Wolf join forces and kidnap Ian Rogers in a twisted plan to unleash Dimension Z, will Steve and Sam see eye to eye on how to set things right? This globetrotting, espionage-fueled thriller with shocking twists and turns promises to be a milestone chapter in Captain America’s 80-year legacy that will impact both Steve and Sam’s future as shield-bearers. It all begins on April 12 in CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA, but right now, fans can peek ahead at what’s in store during the six-part crossover’s final chapters in June.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #13:

, guest artist Alina Erofeeva joins Kelly and Lanzing for the penultimate chapter of ! Just when White Wolf thinks he’s gained the upper hand, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rally under the banner of Captain America.

Meanwhile, Black Widow

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1:

, all three CAPTAIN AMERICA scribes team up with superstar artist Carlos Magno for the pulse-pounding COLD WAR finale! White Wolf has unleashed an army of Dimension Z monsters upon our world as a declaration of global war, and Team Cap’s only hope to stop it is to take him down for good. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes deploys his final chess piece – Ian Rogers himself – to turn the situation in his favor. Lifelong friends battle alongside mortal enemies – and change the trajectory of their lives – in this stunning conclusion!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14:

Then, join Onyebuchi and guest artist Zé Carlos for a special COLD WAR aftermath issue in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14 .

aftermath issue in . Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus.

With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path – and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.