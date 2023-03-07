“The Orville: New Horizons” Original Television Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack has been released through Hollywood Records and is available now on all music streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The 72-track album features over 4 ½ hours of music from the Emmy-nominated sci-fi series including two brand new arrangements and original cast performances of the classic hits — “Flowers Never Bend With the Rainfall” (Simon & Garfunkel) performed by series actors Scott Grimes and Anne Winters, and “Secret O’ Life” (James Taylor) performed by Scott Grimes.

The music for The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack was composed by Joel McNeely ( A Million Ways to Die in the West ) John Debney ( Iron Man 2 ) Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska ( Ghost Party ) and recorded with the Hollywood Studio Symphony at the historic Newman Scoring Stage at Fox Studios by Academy Award-winning sound engineer Shawn Murphy.

Additionally, composer Bruce Broughton ( Silverado ) wrote and recorded a new version of his The Orville main title theme for this season.

Fans of The Orville can stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

The soundtrack album was produced by Dan Goldwasser, Joel McNeely, John Debney, Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska, alongside Executive Album Producers Seth MacFarlane and Joy Fehily.

The Orville: New Horizons, created by and starring Seth MacFarlane, is currently streaming on Hulu Disney+

The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. The Orville: New Horizons Main Title – Bruce Broughton (01:36)

2. Battling the Kaylon (from "Electric Sheep") – Kevin Kaska (02:27)

3. Gordon Flies In (from "Electric Sheep") – Kevin Kaska (02:27)

4. Claire Visits Isaac / Training Exercises (from "Electric Sheep") – Kevin Kaska (03:57)

5. Isaac Is Found / Ed's Speech (from "Electric Sheep") – Kevin Kaska (03:21)

6. Leaving the Dockyard / Under Fire (from "Electric Sheep") – Kevin Kaska (07:37)

7. Powering Isaac Up / All Is Well (from "Electric Sheep") – Kevin Kaska (03:00)

8. Meeting Dismissed / Krill Depart (from "Shadow Realms") – John Debney (03:04)

9. Searching the Alien Station (from "Shadow Realms") – John Debney (08:54)

10. Treating the Admiral (from "Shadow Realms") – John Debney (03:02)

11. Shipwide Blackout (from "Shadow Realms") – John Debney (04:20)

12. Claire Searches / Kids Narrowly Escape / Crew Reunites (from "Shadow Realms") – John Debney (04:38)

13. New Patient (from "Shadow Realms") – John Debney (04:10)

14. Aliens Evacuate (from "Shadow Realms") – John Debney (07:00)

15. Talla Arrives (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (01:18)

16. Signs of Life (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (05:13)

17. Entering the School / Searching the School (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (03:43)

18. Near-Death Experience (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (04:47)

19. More Near-Death Experiences (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (08:04)

20. Destroying the Generator (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (06:25)

21. Battle With the Kaylon (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (05:10)

22. Dinal Explains the Situation (from "Mortality Paradox") – Joel McNeely (03:53)

23. Dalakos Arrival (from "Gently Falling Rain") – Joel McNeely (05:07)

24. Emergency Arrival (from "Gently Falling Rain") – Joel McNeely (01:29)

25. Slums of Dalakos (from "Gently Falling Rain") – Joel McNeely (08:11)

26. Detention Facility (from "Gently Falling Rain") – Joel McNeely (01:48)

27. Chase Through the City / Rescuing the Team (from "Gently Falling Rain") – Joel McNeely (03:57)

28. Working Toward Peace (from "Gently Falling Rain") – Joel McNeely (01:03)

29. Archaeological Ruins / Inside the Ruins (from "A Tale of Two Topas") – Joel McNeely (03:08)

30. Searching the Database / Confronting Bortus (from "A Tale of Two Topas") – Andrew Cottee (01:24)

31. Heveena's Speech (from "A Tale of Two Topas") – Andrew Cottee (02:40)

32. Union Has Decided / All Mapped Out (from "A Tale of Two Topas") – Andrew Cottee (02:29)

33. Official Orders (from "A Tale of Two Topas") – Andrew Cottee (02:27)

34. Topa Wakes Up (from "A Tale of Two Topas") – Joel McNeely (01:45)

35. Kelly Invites Topa (contains "You'll Never Walk Alone") (from "A Tale of Two Topas") – Kevin Kaska (02:57)

36. Transporting the Aronov Device (from "Twice In a Lifetime") – Andrew Cottee (01:50)

37. Kaylon Ambush (from "Twice In a Lifetime") – Andrew Cottee (04:05)

38. Initiating Sequence / Landing on Earth (from "Twice In a Lifetime") – Andrew Cottee (05:46)

39. Leave, Now! (from "Twice In a Lifetime") – Joel McNeely (03:38)

40. Gordon Returns (from "Twice In a Lifetime") – Andrew Cottee (02:46)

41. Returning Home (from "Twice In a Lifetime") – Andrew Cottee (04:35)

42. Guests Arrive / Subterranean Outpost (from "From Unknown Graves") – John Debney (04:03)

43. Kaylon Bonding / Murderous Past (from "From Unknown Graves") – John Debney (01:27)

44. Common Ground (from "From Unknown Graves") – John Debney (05:29)

45. Isaac's Proposal / Isaac and Charly (from "From Unknown Graves") – John Debney (03:10)

46. Moclan Colony / Meeting Heveena (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (03:31)

47. Sweet Moment / Beautiful Sight (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (04:30)

48. Rushing Back (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (04:06)

49. Union Central (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (02:58)

50. Canyon Basin (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (01:37)

51. Entering the Black Site (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (03:48)

52. Saving Topa (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (04:57)

53. It's Decided (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (01:25)

54. Traumatic Experience (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (02:00)

55. Klyden Returns / Family Dinner (from "Midnight Blue") – Joel McNeely (03:55)

56. Meeting With Teleya / Closing In (from "Domino") – Kevin Kaska (04:10)

57. Tactical Alert (from "Domino") – John Debney (04:41)

58. Accessing the Device / Delivering the Device (from "Domino") – Kevin Kaska (06:13)

59. Seeking Answers (from "Domino") – Kevin Kaska (04:49)

60. Temporary Alliance (from "Domino") – John Debney (01:57)

61. Breaking In (from "Domino") – Kevin Kaska (20:11)

62. Locked Up (from "Domino") – Kevin Kaska (03:41)

63. New Beginnings (from "Domino") – Kevin Kaska / Joel McNeely (04:09)

64. Flowers Never Bend With the Rainfall (from "Domino") – Scott Grimes and Anne Winters (01:32)

65. Preparing to Land / Bonding Ceremony (from "Future Unknown") – Joel McNeely (03:34)

66. Isaac Proposes / Call For Help (from "Future Unknown") – Joel McNeely (01:49)

67. Hey, Boys / Marriage Approval (from "Future Unknown") – Joel McNeely (01:37)

68. Asteroid Simulation (from "Future Unknown") – Joel McNeely (02:05)

69. Teaching Lysella (from "Future Unknown") – Joel McNeely (05:26)

70. Surprise Guests / Newly Married (from "Future Unknown") – Joel McNeely (01:47)

71. Secret O' Life (from "Future Unknown") – Scott Grimes (02:46)

72. The Orville: New Horizons End Title – Bruce Broughton (01:06)