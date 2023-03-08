Adam Warlock Graces New Movie Variant Cover Ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”

Adam Warlock is about to be unleashed on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and fans can soon commemorate his debut with a new variant cover. Marvel shared the first look at the new cover.

In addition to the launch of an all-new comics run of “Guardians of the Galaxy” by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker this April, the team will also star in their latest Marvel Cinematic Universe outing, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 .

. The highly-anticipated film will feature the live-action debut of Adam Warlock. One of the most iconic Marvel Comics characters yet to make the leap to film, Adam Warlock will be played by actor Will Poulter, and fans can see him in action in an all-new variant cover for “Guardians of the Galaxy #1.”

This special, one-of-a-kind cover uses a photo still from the upcoming film and will be available just before the movie hits theaters.

In Marvel comics, the character of Adam Warlock is among the most powerful and fascinating beings of the Marvel Universe.

Created by scientists on earth to be the “perfect man,” he took to space, where he became a protector of the Infinity Stones and played pivotal roles in classic sagas like “Infinity Gauntlet” and “Infinity Watch.” Fans everywhere are sure to fall in love with him all over again when he makes his way to the big screen later this year

Pick up the “Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Movie Variant” at your local comic shop on April 12 and see Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in theaters on May 5.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: