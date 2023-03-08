New Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board Meets for the First Time, Teases Big Changes

Today the new board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, formerly the Reedy Creek Improvement District, met for the first time.

What Is Happening:

The new board, nominated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, met for the first time at the B Resort near Disney Springs.

While they announced that big changes will be coming, no major decisions were made.

Representatives of the Reedy Creek Fire Department were on hand to show their support for the new Board and express their concerns regarding resources.

It was floated that the district have Covid-restrictions mirror state law which prohibits masks and vaccine mandates.

There was also talk about abolishing the cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake.

It had been suggested that Disney could use their control of the cities to circumvent any challenges they have working with the new district board.

What They Are Saying: