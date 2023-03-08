Plans Revised For Use Of Former Crossroads Plaza In “I-4 Ultimate” Plans

Revisions have been made to the I-4 Ultimate project, and the site that was once home to Crossroads Plaza just outside of Walt Disney World, has had their plans revised, now turning the land into an on-ramp.

What’s Happening:

Central Florida Residents and frequent guests are sure to be aware of the constant state of work and construction occurring on the region's most heavily trafficked freeway, Interstate 4.

They may also recall that as part of this ongoing effort, dubbed the I-4 Ultimate project, plans to demolish the Crossroads Plaza

Now, it has been revealed that those plans have been revised. According to the official website for the plans,

The website describes the changes as: The interchange of Interstate 4 (I‑4) and Apopka-Vineland Road (State Road (S.R.) 535) is a heavily traveled gateway to theme parks, shopping, and resorts. This project will partially reconstruct the interchange to enhance safety and improve access to and from westbound I‑4. Planned improvements include: Constructing a new loop ramp from northbound Apopka-Vineland Road to westbound I‑4. The ramp will enhance safety and mobility by eliminating the need for motorists to turn left across traffic. Realigning the westbound I‑4 entrance ramp from southbound Apopka-Vineland Road, improving traffic flow and giving motorists more time to merge onto I‑4. Lengthening the westbound I‑4 exit ramp to Apopka-Vineland Road to reduce backups onto the I‑4 mainline. Milling and resurfacing Apopka-Vineland Road and extending storage for left- and right-turn lanes. The project will also add a single, buffer-separated, westbound managed lane to I‑4 from west of S.R. 536 to west of Daryl Carter Parkway. The complete managed lane will be built in three separate projects extending from west of S.R. 536 to west of Sand Lake Road (S.R. 482).

Construction of this design-build project is anticipated to start in fall 2023.