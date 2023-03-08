David Chase and Hannah Fidell to Team Up at FX for New Show

The Sopranos creator David Chase and Hannah Fidell will be teaming up at FX for a new series that has been given a pilot commitment, according to Variety.

The yet untitled series is based on one of Chase’s previously unproduced scripts, with Fidell writing a contemporary take.

Additional plot details have not been shared at this time.

Chase and Fidell will be credited as co-writers, co-creators and executive producers on the new series.

Fidell, who is under a first-look deal with FX, will also direct the pilot.

Nicole Lambert of Chase Films is also on to executive produce.

This series would mark Chase’s first since The Sopranos , which won 21 Emmy Awards during its run.

His other credits include The Rockford Files, Kolchak: The Night Stalker , and Northern Exposure .

, and . Fidell made her directorial debut with the 2013 Sundance film A Teacher , which she then adapted into a series for FX.

She served as writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer on that series.

She has also directed episodes of Pam & Tommy, The Act and Casual.