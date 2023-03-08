David Chase and Hannah Fidell to Team Up at FX for New Show

The Sopranos creator David Chase and Hannah Fidell will be teaming up at FX for a new series that has been given a pilot commitment, according to Variety.
- The yet untitled series is based on one of Chase’s previously unproduced scripts, with Fidell writing a contemporary take.
- Additional plot details have not been shared at this time.
- Chase and Fidell will be credited as co-writers, co-creators and executive producers on the new series.
- Fidell, who is under a first-look deal with FX, will also direct the pilot.
- Nicole Lambert of Chase Films is also on to executive produce.
- This series would mark Chase’s first since The Sopranos, which won 21 Emmy Awards during its run.
- His other credits include The Rockford Files, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, and Northern Exposure.
- Fidell made her directorial debut with the 2013 Sundance film A Teacher, which she then adapted into a series for FX.
- She served as writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer on that series.
- She has also directed episodes of Pam & Tommy, The Act and Casual.