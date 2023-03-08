According to Deadline, David E. Tabert has sold the comedy Overtime to ABC. While Twas’ the Night, a musical anthology series is in the works at Disney+.

What’s Happening:

David E. Tabert has sold the comedy Overtime to ABC, with Warren Littlefield executive producing and Courtney Lilly in negotiations to also executive produce.

to ABC, with Warren Littlefield executive producing and Courtney Lilly in negotiations to also executive produce. The filmmaker behind Netflix’s first musical, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey , is also working on a musical anthology series at Disney+, Twas’ the Night , with Becky Hartman Edwards executive producing.

, is also working on a musical anthology series at Disney+, , with Becky Hartman Edwards executive producing. Talbert is writing both, while his wife and producing partner Lyn Sisson-Talbert is executive producing through Golden Alchemy Entertainment.

About Overtime:

A celebrated NBA star retires and returns home to play positions he’s managed to avoid throughout his 12-year career: father, husband, neighbor, friend.

He’s been pampered his entire adult life, and followed the perfect game plan to great success. Now, away from the spotlight and left to his own devices, he’s facing his toughest opponent yet … himself.

About Twas’ the Night:

Twas’ the Night, Santa Claus, now retired to civilian life, indulges his grandchildren in their favorite family tradition, sharing stories of his magical adventures.

Only this year, they’re not interested in the ones with happy endings.

This year, they insist he tell them about that One Night, that one fabled night, where everything went wrong. And the One Family who made it right.