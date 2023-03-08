Frisco City Council Has Approved Universal Theme Park Moving Forward Despite Backlash From Some Residents

The city of Frisco approved the plan for a Universal theme park in the city despite backlash from some residents, according to Fox 11.
What’s Happening:
- The city of Frisco is moving forward with the plan to build a Universal theme park in the city even though some residents are not happy about the idea.
- City Council members voted 4-2 in favor of a special permit to begin construction on the theme park, which will be primarily for families with young children.
- The Cobb Hill neighborhood sits directly adjacent to the park, and Universal said there will be a foot in the bill for a wall surrounding the neighborhood which will discourage visitors from parking there.
- It also said it would work to enhance walking and biking trails near the park.
- With the approval of the park, it would also make it illegal for registered sex offenders to live nearby. Frisco's police chief said that he does not expect a significant jump in crime to come with the park.
- There are still residents who are angry about the plan.
- "I already know your minds are made up. This is a big dog and pony show," one resident said. "They all already made up their minds what they're gonna vote."
- "We're very proud of what we bring before you. We think it is the right fit," said John McReynolds with Universal. "We think it will interact from a transportation, from every aspect it will be something that I think the city of Frisco will be proud of."
- Universal plans to have the park open in 2026.