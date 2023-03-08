Josh Gad Shares Picture Of Himself With Team of Imagineers Promising Something “Really Special” For Frozen Experience In Hong Kong

Disney Legend Josh Gad tweeted from Hong Kong earlier today, promising that something amazing is coming the the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort later this year.

What’s Happening:

Earlier, Josh Gad, who was named a Disney Legend at the most recent D23 Expo thanks mostly to his contributions to the Frozen franchise over the last decade, shared a picture

While the picture isn't a huge source of teasing or anything delightful for park fans, it's the caption that holds all the promise for the upcoming Arendelle: The World of Frozen that is set to open at Hong Kong Disneyland later this year.

The caption reads: “Lovely morning with the #Imagineers who are cooking something realllly special in Hong Kong. #FrozenLand is going to blow your minds.”

When Arendelle: The World of Frozen opens in late 2023, guests will be able to experience the Frozen films in ways they haven’t before, where the land will take place after the two films with Anna and Elsa creating a Summer Snow Day.

The land will be home to two attractions, Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a themed family coaster, and Frozen Ever After.

This is only one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in Late 2023.