Minnie Flower Bed at the Entrance of Disneyland Park in Honor of International Women’s Day

Disneyland Paris has revealed a beautiful Minnie Mouse floral for International Women’s Day at the entrance of Disneyland Park through March 30, 2023.

What’s Happening:

In honor of International Women’s Day, Minnie is the new star of the iconic flower bed at the entrance of Disneyland Park.

Floral Minnie will be greeting guests through March 30, 2023.

The colors are so vibrant, and this is the perfect photo opportunity as you enter the park.

About International Women's Day: