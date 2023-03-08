Minnie Flower Bed at the Entrance of Disneyland Park in Honor of International Women’s Day

Disneyland Paris has revealed a beautiful Minnie Mouse floral for International Women’s Day at the entrance of Disneyland Park through March 30, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of International Women’s Day, Minnie is the new star of the iconic flower bed at the entrance of Disneyland Park.
  • Floral Minnie will be greeting guests through March 30, 2023.
  • The colors are so vibrant, and this is the perfect photo opportunity as you enter the park.

About International Women's Day:

  • International Women's Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, and violence and abuse against women.