What's Happening:

goes big! Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, announced today its expansion of the Peppa Pig and the Disney+ partnership across several EMEA territories. To celebrate everyone’s favorite piggy, seasons 1-6 will be available in an additional 25 languages, across 19 new markets.

After much success globally on linear TV and select digital platforms, the animated series launches now through April on Disney+ across multiple EMEA regions including:

Balkans

Iceland

Baltics

Norway

Benelux

Poland

Czech Republic

Portugal (from 29th March)

Denmark

Romania

Finland

Spain

France

Sweden

Greece

Turkey

GSA

UK

Hungary

About Peppa Pig:

is a British preschool animated television series and a globally successful brand that connects with consumers across every consumer touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. The series focuses on the life of Peppa, her family and her diverse community of friends.

With Peppa Pig , kids can have a lifelong friend that encourages them to learn and explore the world around them and see every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

, kids can have a lifelong friend that encourages them to learn and explore the world around them and see every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic. She has quickly become a cultural icon with fans popping up everywhere from Prime Ministers, to film directors and to global pop stars.

What’s They’re Saying:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Disney+ to bring Peppa Pig to our existing fanbase of passionate pre-schoolers, as well as introducing the series to a new wave of families across Europe,” said Monica Candiani, EVP Content Sales of Family Brands at eOne. “For nearly 20 years, Peppa Pig has helped kids to embrace all of life’s adventures, building curiosity and confidence to jump into everyday firsts. We’re excited to continue sharing these important themes with fans across the globe on Disney+.”