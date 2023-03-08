The Animation Guild Seeking To Unionize Production Workers at Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Animation Guild, a labor union representing the animation industry, is now looking to unionize production workers at the Walt Disney Animation Studios, something that the iconic studio is resisting according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The Animation Guild is seeking to organize and unionize nearly 80 production coordinators, production managers, and production supervisors at the Walt Disney Animation Studios, though Disney is looking to disqualify certain job titles from their efforts.

IATSE Local 389, revealed earlier today, March 8th, 2023, that they are attempting to form a unit at the Walt Disney Animation Studios, but have shared that the studio is denying their request to voluntarily organize in favor of a National Labor Board Election.

Additionally, the union has shared that the studio is attempting to exclude production supervisors and production managers from the group that could participate in a vote, arguing that they are “statutory supervisors,” meaning that they are excluded from the law that grants people the right to organize a union.

The Animation Guild filed for the National Labor Relations Board election a few days ago, calling for Walt Disney Animation Studios to “do the right thing and voluntarily recognize IATSE Local 389, The Animation Guild as the exclusive representative” for the group.

Talks of unionizing this group of workers date back nearly a year, all building up to the voluntary recognition effort., attempting to unionize to improve pay and gain portable health care that will travel from job to job.

The Animation Guild already represents production workers, managers, and supervisors at 20th Television Animation (owned by The Walt Disney Company) , as well as Nickelodeon, and other studios like ShadowMachine, Titmouse New York and Titmouse LA.

If the organization is successful at Walt Disney Animation Studios, it will be the first feature studio where they have organized production workers.

A hearing with the National Labor Relations Board is set for later this month.

