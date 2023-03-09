Daniel Bruhl is set to play Karl Lagerfeld in the Disney+ series Kaiser Karl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Daniel Bruhl will be playing the late fashion designer, and style icon, Karl Lagerfeld, in the new Disney+ series, Kaiser Karl .

. Bruhl is known most recently for Edward Berger’s nine-time Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front for Netflix.

for Netflix. Gaumont and Jour Premier are producing this six-part series coming to Disney+ France.

Currently, the series is shooting in France, Monaco, and Italy.

About Kaiser Karl:

Kaiser Karl represents the first time a dramatic series will be made focused on this iconic figure.

represents the first time a dramatic series will be made focused on this iconic figure. The story begins during the summer of 1972 and traces Lagerfeld’s quest to become successor of Coco Chanel, who died the year prior, and the most successful French couturier at a time when Yves Saint Laurent was the biggest fashion personality.

The rivalry between Lagerfeld and Pierre Bergé (Yves Saint Laurent’s partner) as well as Lagerfeld’s love story with Jacques de Bascher will also be central to the series.

Cast:

Arnaud Valois

Alex Lutz

Théodore Pellerin

Agnès Jaoui