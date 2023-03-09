Daniel Bruhl is set to play Karl Lagerfeld in the Disney+ series Kaiser Karl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Daniel Bruhl will be playing the late fashion designer, and style icon, Karl Lagerfeld, in the new Disney+ series, Kaiser Karl.
- Bruhl is known most recently for Edward Berger’s nine-time Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front for Netflix.
- Gaumont and Jour Premier are producing this six-part series coming to Disney+ France.
- Currently, the series is shooting in France, Monaco, and Italy.
About Kaiser Karl:
- Kaiser Karl represents the first time a dramatic series will be made focused on this iconic figure.
- The story begins during the summer of 1972 and traces Lagerfeld’s quest to become successor of Coco Chanel, who died the year prior, and the most successful French couturier at a time when Yves Saint Laurent was the biggest fashion personality.
- The rivalry between Lagerfeld and Pierre Bergé (Yves Saint Laurent’s partner) as well as Lagerfeld’s love story with Jacques de Bascher will also be central to the series.
Cast:
- Arnaud Valois
- Alex Lutz
- Théodore Pellerin
- Agnès Jaoui
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now