Daniel Bruhl Will Play Karl Lagerfeld in Disney+ Series “Kaiser Karl”

Daniel Bruhl is set to play Karl Lagerfeld in the Disney+ series Kaiser Karl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • Daniel Bruhl will be playing the late fashion designer, and style icon, Karl Lagerfeld, in the new Disney+ series, Kaiser Karl.
  • Bruhl is known most recently for Edward Berger’s nine-time Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front for Netflix.
  • Gaumont and Jour Premier are producing this six-part series coming to Disney+ France.
  • Currently, the series is shooting in France, Monaco, and Italy.

About Kaiser Karl:

  • Kaiser Karl represents the first time a dramatic series will be made focused on this iconic figure.
  • The story begins during the summer of 1972 and traces Lagerfeld’s quest to become successor of Coco Chanel, who died the year prior, and the most successful French couturier at a time when Yves Saint Laurent was the biggest fashion personality.
  • The rivalry between Lagerfeld and Pierre Bergé (Yves Saint Laurent’s partner) as well as Lagerfeld’s love story with Jacques de Bascher will also be central to the series.

Cast:

  • Arnaud Valois
  • Alex Lutz
  • Théodore Pellerin
  • Agnès Jaoui

