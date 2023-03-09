Hasbro Previews Marvel Mech Strike Mechasaurs Toy Line Inspired by New Season of Animated Shorts

Young Marvel fans can experience their favorite heroes taking on shocking threats in the newly launched series Mech Strike: Mechasaurs now streaming on Marvel HQ. In conjunction with the animated shorts, Hasbro has revealed a look at the companion toy line that’s coming to Walmart this April.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Avengers Mech Strike is back with a new theme for 2023: Mechasaurs! Yesterday, Marvel announced the launch of the animated series

Now Hasbro has shared a sneak peek at these interactive toys that combine prehistoric dinosaur power with the strength or Earth’s mightiest heroes.

The lineup includes figures with stylized mech suits that can be taken apart for imaginative play, figures with stylized accessories, and Nerf blasters for active play at home. Characters features are: Captain America (Sam Wilson) Black Panther Iron Man Thor Hulk Ultron Spider-Man

The Marvel Mech Strike Mechasaurs toy line will be available at Walmart starting April 17th, and then at mass retailers in Fall 2023.

Collect them all! Figures and blasters are sold separately and prices range from $10.99-$32.99.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Sam Wilson soars to great heights with Redwing, a mech that enhances his high-flying abilities and makes Sam more than a match for any aerial foe.

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS CAPTAIN AMERICA WITH REDWING

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $21.99

Available: April 17 exclusively at Walmart and then this fall at most other major retailers.

The King of Wakanda’s sentry takes the form of Sabre Claw, an agile mech panther that boosts T’Challa’s combat skills on the battlefield. Together, they make a swift duo!

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS BLACK PANTHER WITH SABRE CLAW

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $21.99

Available: April 17 exclusively at Walmart and then this fall at most other major retailers.

The mechanical mech is a battle-ready mount, which also transforms into an outer suit, locking onto and enhancing Iron Man's already impressive armor.

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS IRON MAN WITH IRON STOMPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $21.99

Available: April 17 exclusively at Walmart and then this fall at most other major retailers

Marvel's mightiest heroes team up with Mechasaurs to defeat Ultron and his prehistoric new world order!

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS IRON MAN

Iron Man action figure features posable limbs and a detachable weapon accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $10.99

Available: Fall 2023 at most major retailers

Play as Thor with a prehistoric power boost to defeat enemies with this Marvel Mech Strike Mechasaur Thor action figure!

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS THOR

Thor action figure features poseable limbs and a detachable weapon accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $10.99

Available: Fall 2023 at most major retailers

Play as the Hulk with a prehistoric power boost to defeat enemies with this Marvel Mech Strike Mechasaur Hulk action figure!

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS HULK

Hulk action figure features poseable limbs and 2 detachable dino fist accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $13.99

Available: April 17 exclusively at Walmart and then this fall at most other major retailers.

The evil Ultron has crafted himself a powerful upgraded body and unleashed a legion of robotic sentries inspired by prehistoric creatures, including his personal steed, the massive T-R3X unit!

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS ULTRON PRIMEVAL WITH T-R3X

T-R3X mech features a blaster accessory and projectile accessory and removable tail

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $32.99

Available: Fall 2023 at most major retailers

Arachno is a walker developed from salvaged Ultron sentries that can transform into armor with four additional spider-like limbs. Together, Spidey and Arachno are able to scale any surface!

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS SPIDER-MAN ARACHNO BLASTER

Blaster includes 3 Nerf darts

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: April 17 exclusively at Walmart and then this fall at most other major retailers

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS BLACK PANTHER SABRE CLAW BLASTER

Blaster includes 3 Nerf darts

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: April 17 exclusively at Walmart and then this fall at most other major retailers

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS CAPTAIN AMERICA REDWING BLASTER