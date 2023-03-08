“Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs” Launches on Marvel HQ

Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform, is bringing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes back with a new batch of Marvel Mech Strike content in Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs! The third season premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday, March 8 on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel, followed by releases around the globe. Fans can also look forward to brand-new Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs videos and digital activities, toys, collectibles, apparel, and more all year long.
- In the new thirty-episode season of the popular Marvel Mech Strike series, Ultron has returned to take over humanity…by sending it back to the prehistoric age.
- When all hope seems lost, Shuri and Iron Man develop a new Mech Strike armor able to transform into mechanical dinosaurs in order to give them a fighting chance. But will the combined might and ingenuity of the Avengers be enough to save the world? See the Mechasaurs revealed in the first episode now playing on Marvel HQ.
- This year, kids and families will get to know the Mechasaurs in action-packed Marvel's Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs programming including:
- Meet the Mechasaurs | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs
- Mechasaurs Files | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs
- Mechasaur v. Mechasaur | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs
- Prehistoric Age of Ultron | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs
- Storytime | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs
- Additionally, Hasbro is launching its new toy line timed to this new season. Designed for kids and fans of all ages, Marvel and Hasbro are introducing all-new products inspired by Marvel’s iconic Super Heroes, including Nerf Blasters, figures and other role play items based on this third season.
- And for families and kids looking for even more Marvel HQ fun, the new Marvel HQ app published by StoryToys is launching in May 2023.
- Marvel HQ will be an edutainment hub designed for kids ages 4-7, containing fun and age-appropriate games, videos, creative activities, books, comics, and interactive characters from across the Marvel Universe. The app is now available for pre-order on the App Store and Google Play.