“Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs” Launches on Marvel HQ

Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform, is bringing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes back with a new batch of Marvel Mech Strike content in Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs! The third season premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday, March 8 on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel, followed by releases around the globe. Fans can also look forward to brand-new Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs videos and digital activities, toys, collectibles, apparel, and more all year long.

In the new thirty-episode season of the popular Marvel Mech Strike series, Ultron has returned to take over humanity…by sending it back to the prehistoric age.

When all hope seems lost, Shuri and Iron Man develop a new Mech Strike armor able to transform into mechanical dinosaurs in order to give them a fighting chance. But will the combined might and ingenuity of the Avengers be enough to save the world? See the Mechasaurs revealed in the first episode now playing on Marvel HQ.

This year, kids and families will get to know the Mechasaurs in action-packed Marvel's Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs programming including: Meet the Mechasaurs | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs Mechasaurs Files | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs Mechasaur v. Mechasaur | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs Prehistoric Age of Ultron | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs Storytime | Marvel’s Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs

