Hulu Orders Unscripted Series “Love in Fairhope,” “Royal Rules of Ohio” and “Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs”

Hulu is bolstering their unscripted content by giving series orders for three new projects – Love in Fairhope, Royal Rules of Ohio and Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs – according to Deadline.

follows five generations of women navigating life and love in the small town of Fairhope, Alabama. In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions and inspiration will take them all. The series comes from Evolution Media, Hello Sunshine and Tremont Road and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Alex Baskin, Lauren Weber, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley and Benton Bohannon.

is a docuseries following three first-generation, young Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their 20s in Columbus, Ohio. As the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms, the Agyekum sisters live a lavish life. But in the Ghanaian community, great privilege comes with great responsibility: behind closed doors, the sisters are living double lives that could unravel their family’s noble reputation. The docuseries comes from eOne and is executive produced by Tara Long, Ben Megargel, Madison Merritt, Kim McKoy, Amy Callahan and Jayson Elmore.

follows 10 Muslim American sisters in Los Angeles. Even though the sisters keep secrets from each other, the No. 1 rule they live by is: family over everything. Half Yard Productions created the seres and executive producers include by Nicole Sorrenti and Dirk Hoogstra from Half Yard, along with San Heng and Erika Bryant.

Rob Mills is the EVP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

Belisa Balaban serves as the SVP of Unscripted Series and Documentaries for Hulu Originals.

Dane Joseph is VP of Unscripted Content Development at Hulu.