Loki Unleashes Mayhem on the Marvel Universe in “Loki #1” This June

This June, Loki will unleash his unique brand of mayhem on the Marvel Universe again as he takes center stage in a brand-new solo series! Announced earlier this year, “Loki” will be a four-issue limited series written by Dan Watters in his exciting Marvel Comics debut and drawn by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta. Today, fans can learn even more about this new chapter for Loki as the main cover by Dustin Nguyen is unveiled.
- He may be the “benevolent” God of Stories now, but Loki’s past as the God of Lies returns to haunt him when ancient, powerful weapons he once built end up scattered across the Ten Realms.
- Loki must track down these weapons before they fall into the wrong hands and bring about Ragnarok.
- Surprising guest stars, exciting new characters and startling twists await as Loki’s journey takes him to Nidavellir, Kree space, and Earth where he’ll confront heroes, villains, and most of all, himself.
- Can Loki save the Marvel Universe from his past misdeeds? Find out when “Loki #1″ hits stands this June.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Dan Watters: "It’s hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself- taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again. I can’t wait for all to see the beauty Germán’s art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you: full of magic, danger – and if Loki can’t help himself (he can’t) – quite a smidge of mischief."
- Artist Germán Peralta: “Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist. I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but Loki has everything. It was ‘love at first sight’ when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I'm sure he's having a lot of fun with it too. I can't wait to draw Loki’s expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it's going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe. Having the opportunity to draw Loki is undoubtedly a beautiful way to start the year. It's going to be a road full of challenges, but I'm sure it's going to be a great journey.”