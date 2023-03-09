Loki Unleashes Mayhem on the Marvel Universe in “Loki #1” This June

This June, Loki will unleash his unique brand of mayhem on the Marvel Universe again as he takes center stage in a brand-new solo series! Announced earlier this year, “Loki” will be a four-issue limited series written by Dan Watters in his exciting Marvel Comics debut and drawn by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta. Today, fans can learn even more about this new chapter for Loki as the main cover by Dustin Nguyen is unveiled.

He may be the “benevolent” God of Stories now, but Loki’s past as the God of Lies returns to haunt him when ancient, powerful weapons he once built end up scattered across the Ten Realms.

Loki must track down these weapons before they fall into the wrong hands and bring about Ragnarok.

Surprising guest stars, exciting new characters and startling twists await as Loki’s journey takes him to Nidavellir, Kree space, and Earth where he’ll confront heroes, villains, and most of all, himself.

Can Loki save the Marvel Universe from his past misdeeds? Find out when “Loki #1″ hits stands this June.

