“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” Coming in July

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” will take readers behind the scenes to showcase the art and artistry of Sony Pictures Animation’s highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .

. The ultimate deep dive into the on-screen return of the Spider-Man Multiverse, the book features exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process.

It is written by Ramin Zahed, a Los Angeles-based author and editor-in-chief of Animation Magazine.

