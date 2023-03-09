“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” Coming in July

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie" will be coming in July and Marvel shared a first look at the cover to the official behind-the-scenes tie-in book to Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming sequel.
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” will take readers behind the scenes to showcase the art and artistry of Sony Pictures Animation’s highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- The ultimate deep dive into the on-screen return of the Spider-Man Multiverse, the book features exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process.
- It is written by Ramin Zahed, a Los Angeles-based author and editor-in-chief of Animation Magazine.
- You can pre-order “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” now.
About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
- The cast includes:
- Shameik Moore
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Jake Johnson
- Issa Rae
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Jason Schwartzman
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Luna Lauren Velez
- Greta Lee
- Rachel Dratch
- Jorma Taccone
- Shea Whigham
- Oscar Isaac
- The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
- The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters (and the Multiverse) on June 2nd, 2023.