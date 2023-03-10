Disneyland and Disney California Adventure To Close Early Tonight Due To Inclement Weather

With weather conditions worsening in Southern California, the Disneyland Resort made the decision to close early this evening, reducing their operating hours for the day.

What’s Happening:

As extreme weather arrives in Southern California, the Disneyland Resort has adjusted their operating hours for the day.

The changes as a result of the inclement weather call for the early closure of Disney California Adventure

With the early closure of Disney California Adventure, the park has also announced that the 10:15 performance of the new World of Color

The new hours are already reflected on the Disneyland App, and no other changes to the entertainment schedule have been revealed at this time aside from the cancellation of the 10:15 World of Color – ONE.

Changes to tomorrow’s hours and schedule have not been announced at this time.

Currently in Anaheim and the rest of Southern California, an atmospheric river is arriving in the region bringing mass amounts of rain and snow in some areas. While the heavy downpours are expected tonight, forecasts for the Anaheim area call for rain through the weekend, and again in the early parts of next week.